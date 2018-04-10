Mark Zuckerberg's chair on Capitol Hill has a booster seat and the internet is tearing him a new one.

Orli Matlow
Apr 10, 2018@5:33 PM
The omnipotent, omnipresent Mark Zuckerberg is getting a humbling experience on Capitol Hill this week, as senators from both parties are set the depose the Facebook founder and CEO.

*WOW* reaction.
Zuckerberg is set to testify on the platforms role in f**king up elections, from selling personal data to research firms to enabling Russian bots and fake news.

This is set to be a crucial moment for the future of social media and the political process, so it's important to focus on the issues, but OMG, it appears that the Zuck needs a booster seat.

Reporters in the Senate chamber noticed something special about the young billionaire's chair: extra padding.

Wow. Does the 5'7" boy wonder need the boost to see, or just to get comfy?

Twitter has theories.

Good luck out there, Marky. Try not to give off the impression to the senators that you know their birthdays, what their children got for Christmas, and what their high school crushes are up to, which we know you know.

