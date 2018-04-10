The 14 most bonkers moments from Mark Zuckerberg's awkward grilling by Congress.

The omnipotent, omnipresent Mark Zuckerberg testified before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees, and it was almost as awkward as Mark Zuckerberg. Asked extensive questions about what the hell he and his company are doing with 2.2 billion peoples' personal information, Zuckerberg apologized profusely for messing up a whole bunch of times during the 2016 election.

A whopping 44 senators (that's 44% of the whole Senate!) got a tight five minutes to ask him anything, and here are the most bonkers moments.

1. Zuckerberg's seat needed a little boost.

Report from Capitol Hill: Mark Zuckerberg’s chair has extra padding. (Photographs by Evy Mages.) pic.twitter.com/bU5MJeMOj1 — Washingtonian (@washingtonian) April 10, 2018

You have to make due when there's no phone book available.

2. Someone attended the hearing dressed up as a Russian troll.

Someone came to the hearing dressed as a Russian troll. pic.twitter.com/ZdPEK9MDne — Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) April 10, 2018

You gotta pay the troll toll.

3. Saying that Zuckerberg looked like a deer in headlights is an understatement.