The 14 most bonkers moments from Mark Zuckerberg's awkward grilling by Congress.

The omnipotent, omnipresent Mark Zuckerberg testified before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees, and it was almost as awkward as Mark Zuckerberg. Asked extensive questions about what the hell he and his company are doing with 2.2 billion peoples' personal information, Zuckerberg apologized profusely for messing up a whole bunch of times during the 2016 election.
A whopping 44 senators (that's 44% of the whole Senate!) got a tight five minutes to ask him anything, and here are the most bonkers moments.
1. Zuckerberg's seat needed a little boost.
You have to make due when there's no phone book available.
2. Someone attended the hearing dressed up as a Russian troll.
Someone came to the hearing dressed as a Russian troll. pic.twitter.com/ZdPEK9MDne— Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) April 10, 2018
You gotta pay the troll toll.
3. Saying that Zuckerberg looked like a deer in headlights is an understatement.
4. Senator Bill Nelson (D-FL) asked if he could get Facebook to stop showing him so many ads for his favorite chocolate.
5. The geezers on the Senate Judiciary Committee didn't even know how to ask questions about the interwebs, and got comprehensively trolled.
6. Zuck confirmed that Mueller's team has reached out to Facebook—and that they're cooperating. *thinky emoji*
7. People also couldn't stop joking about Zuckerberg's Dumb and Dumber-inspired haircut.
8. The 84-year-old Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) learned about ads, and Zuckerberg couldn't help but laugh.
9. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) totally lawyered Zuckerberg with a question about his hotel to make a point about privacy.
Sen. Durbin: Would you be comfortable telling us what hotel you stayed in last night?
Mark Zuckerberg: No.
*everyone laughs, Durbin says that that's like Facebook taking peoples' information without their permission.*
10. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) printed out quotes from all the other times Zuckerberg went on an "apology tour."
11. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) seriously asked why Facebook took down a Chick-fil-A Appreciation Day page, trying to get proof of a vast right-wing conspiracy.
A simple Google search revealed that that question made no sense.
12. Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI) asked Zuckerberg to explain the terms and conditions that nobody actually reads.
Schatz asked Zuckerberg to explain the issues of privacy that people are worried about, and Zuckerberg played dumb.
13. Zuckerberg kept humbly referring to the origin story of Facebook starting in his humble Harvard dorm room.
"It started in my dorm room!" answers everything.
Because nothing bad or irresponsible has every happened in a college dorm, eh?