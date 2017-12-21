Getting 'Marleyed' is the new dating trend for singles this holiday season.

Dating is a maze of emotional games, widespread confusion, terrifying memory triggers, and of course, sometimes actual love. There are now a growing collection of trending terms that exist for the sole purpose of helping us navigate the labyrinth of dating smoke signals.

The newest and most festive dating trend for singles is called "getting Marleyed," and it's likely you've experienced this ghostly phenomenon already.

Appropriately named after the ghost of Jacob Marley from A Christmas Carol, the term "Marleyed" is what happens when you hook up with an old flame during the holidays. According to The Sun, an EHarmony study revealed that 11 percent of singles have been "Marleyed," while another eight percent admit to haunting (reaching out to) their ex.

Basically, in this case you're scrooge, and instead of being haunted by an old business partner you're haunted by an old hook-up.

If you're REALLY committed to reviving old ghosts, you'll hook up with a full blown ex-partner. That really stokes the old flames of hovering romantic confusion.

While this trend might not be the most emotionally healthy of them all, at least it's consensual and doesn't involve some of the dishonest power dynamics of other trends.

If you're unsure what I'm referring to, I encourage you to brush up on the terms Sidebarring, Submarining, Cushioning, and Mooning. BIG YIKES.