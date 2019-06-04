Marlon Wayans shut down homophobic troll who said his daughter is 'too young' to be gay.

Marlon Wayans is not here for ignorant commenters coming onto his Instagram page to share their small world perspectives about his gay 19-year-old daughter Amai.

Sadly, even in 2019, people remain deeply misinformed about what it means to be LGBTQIA and whether it's a choice or a born identity. There are still lots of children forced to leave their homes or hide their identities from homophobic parents, and there are still whole religious sects that want to determine who you're allowed to love and how you're allowed to express your gender and sexuality.

So, when a public figure is outspoken and supportive of their LGBTQIA family, in this case, Wayans' daughter, the homophobes sometimes feel it's their time to emerge from the shadows and share their very bad takes.

On Monday, Wayans kicked off Pride Month by sharing a photo of Amai alongside a loving and supportive caption.