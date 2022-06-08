18 married people reveal the one thing they miss about being single.

So, when a Reddit user asked married people of the internet, "What do you miss about being single?" people were ready to light a candle for their wildest moments of sowing their oats.
Being able to immediately yes to doing literally anything without having to coordinate plans/clear it with someone else - Orange_Kid
Not having to explain why I did some mundane thing. Wife:”Why did you set the toothpaste on the right side of the vanity instead of the left?” Me:”Ummm…” - drhibbart
Sleeping in on the weekends - MoonLover318
Controlling the remote at all times. Watching ANYTHING without constant streaming commentary. - XHxxghchd
Only having to clean my mess. - spookyANDhungry
That I had so much more disposable income when I was single. - bunny22307