18 married people reveal the one thing they miss about being single.

Being in a long-term relationship has many fun and exciting adventures to offer, but sometimes it's hard not to look back fondly on the phase of your life when there was nobody who dominated the TV or stole all the blankets every night...

So, when a Reddit user asked married people of the internet, "What do you miss about being single?" people were ready to light a candle for their wildest moments of sowing their oats.

1.

Being able to immediately yes to doing literally anything without having to coordinate plans/clear it with someone else - Orange_Kid

2.

Not having to explain why I did some mundane thing. Wife:”Why did you set the toothpaste on the right side of the vanity instead of the left?” Me:”Ummm…” - drhibbart

3.

Sleeping in on the weekends - MoonLover318

4.

Controlling the remote at all times. Watching ANYTHING without constant streaming commentary. - XHxxghchd

5.

Only having to clean my mess. - spookyANDhungry

6.