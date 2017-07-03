News > News
News > News
Married woman's savage response to cheating husband's texts is exactly why you should just never cheat.
Filed by Jason Mustian | Jul 03, 2017 @ 3:00pm
MORE
40.3KShares
Advertising
If the internet has taught us anything it's that cheating will never pay off for you and you will end up being written about on sites like someecards. The latest point in case comes from a woman who was approached by a married Facebook friend, politely refused, but the guy just kept on going.
She uploaded the exchange to Imgur this week, and the internet instantly fell in love with her, as I'm sure you will too.
Advertising
Damn right? Didn't see that coming AT ALL. And neither did others apparently.
Advertising
Congrats Internet. You did something good today!
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.
MORE
40.3KShares
MORE
40.3KShares
Advertising
More
SMSSMS
MessengerShare on Messenger
Google+Share on Google+