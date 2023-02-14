Massage therapist yelled at by coworkers after telling customer she's too big for table.

No one wants to feel singled out in a negative way.

Being turned away from the door at a club, banned from a public space, or told you're not allowed to partake in something with your friends can feel deeply demoralizing.

So naturally, working as an employee who has to make these tough calls comes with its own set of issues.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for turning away a massage customer for being too heavy.

She wrote:

AITA for telling someone they are too fat for a massage?

I(25m) work as a masseur for a somewhat small spa and have been doing for three years. This week I had to do something I have never done before and that is turn someone away. What happened was that we had a group booking for four people.