'Master of None' costar Lena Waithe addresses the Aziz Ansari allegations.

On Thursday, the Master of None star Lena Waithe finally addressed the sexual misconduct allegation against costar Aziz Ansari.

The 33-year-old Chi creator broke her silence nearly two weeks after an anonymous photographer detailed a date Ansari, calling it "the worst night" of her life. While the woman (using the moniker Grace) classified Ansari's sexual behavior as assault, he claimed it was consensual.

While speaking with KPCC's The Frame, Waithe shared that there aren't always two clear sides to choose from.

"Here’s the truth — in every situation, it’s not always black-and-white. And I know that’s simple for people, and it’s easy for people to ask, ‘Whose side are you on?’ There are no sides, really, in some of these scenarios. I’m not on Harvey Weinstein’s side, I’m not on Kevin Spacey’s side," Waithe said.

Lena Waithe Speaks Out On Aziz Ansari Allegations: “Not Always Black & White” https://t.co/Vp6Afqnyw5 pic.twitter.com/1OoQGkKoSu — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 2, 2018

Rather than tacitly condemning Ansari's behavior, or casting doubts upon Grace's account of assault, Waithe focused on the need for an ongoing dialogue addressing sexual boundaries.