'Master of None' costar Lena Waithe addresses the Aziz Ansari allegations.

On Thursday, the Master of None star Lena Waithe finally addressed the sexual misconduct allegation against costar Aziz Ansari.
The 33-year-old Chi creator broke her silence nearly two weeks after an anonymous photographer detailed a date Ansari, calling it "the worst night" of her life. While the woman (using the moniker Grace) classified Ansari's sexual behavior as assault, he claimed it was consensual.
While speaking with KPCC's The Frame, Waithe shared that there aren't always two clear sides to choose from.
"Here’s the truth — in every situation, it’s not always black-and-white. And I know that’s simple for people, and it’s easy for people to ask, ‘Whose side are you on?’ There are no sides, really, in some of these scenarios. I’m not on Harvey Weinstein’s side, I’m not on Kevin Spacey’s side," Waithe said.
Rather than tacitly condemning Ansari's behavior, or casting doubts upon Grace's account of assault, Waithe focused on the need for an ongoing dialogue addressing sexual boundaries.
"I think you have to take each situation individually. You can’t just say, ‘Well, I’m on this person’s team, or I’m on that person’s team.’ It doesn’t work that way. I think a big thing is, we have to have a dialogue. I think if we’re unwilling to have a dialogue we’re gonna continue to keep hitting our heads against the wall. We have to start re-educating ourselves about what consent is, what’s appropriate behavior at the workplace. We have to create codes of conduct. Those are things that we need."
While she shied away from taking a clear stand on Ansari's allegation specifically, Waithe made it clear that she values the #MeToo movement and believes the current conversation around assault is necessary for education the masses.
"It’s about really sitting with yourself and educating yourself in terms of what consent is, what it looks like, what it feels like, what it sounds like. And all of us starting to really act accordingly based on this new information that I think we have now. We all gotta start talking to each other, start educating each other.”
This week Amy Schumer also addressed Ansari's allegation, saying it's important to empower woman to come forward with their stories.