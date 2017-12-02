Matt Lauer's wife has allegedly left him and fled the country amidst sexual harassment scandal.

According to Page Six, Matt Lauer's wife Annette Roque has left him and possibly returned to her native home of the Netherlands. An unnamed source told Page Six the last time Roque was spotted near her Hamptons home was on Wednesday, the day Lauer was fired from the Today show for sexual misconduct.

"Annette has taken their two younger kids out of school and is believed to have left the US and gone to her family in her native country," the unnamed Hamptons source told Page Six. The couple has been married twenty years and have three kids together.

This marital departure seems obviously tied to Lauer's inappropriate sexual behavior, which includes allegedly using a "lock button" to trap a woman in his office before sexually assaulting her. However, the union has reportedly been fraught for some time. Back in 2006, Roque filed for divorce under claims that she suffered “cruel and inhumane” treatment from Lauer. In the legal documents she also said he was controlling and demonstrated “extreme anger and hostility." She withdrew the request a month after filing.