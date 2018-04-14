Mattel shared Barbie's first and last name and the internet is shook.

Since the dawn of time, people across the world have known our plastic femme commander in chief as Barbie. There's no middle name, no last name, and most importantly, none of the baggage of patriarchal name lineages attached to her. She is just Barbie.

Well, prepare to have your whole Mattel-based world blown to smithereens, because apparently the plastic queen has been hiding her last name from us all along.

To the shock and awe of many of us, Barbie has had a full name all along: Barbara Millicent Roberts.

Barbara Millicent Roberts — get with it people! — Lillee Jean (@RealLilleeJean) April 11, 2018

When it comes to this knowledge, the internet is fully split. Some people have a deep and abiding knowledge of Barbie's full name, her rotating siblings, and even the intricacies of her turbulent romance with Ken.