Mattel shared Barbie's first and last name and the internet is shook.

Since the dawn of time, people across the world have known our plastic femme commander in chief as Barbie. There's no middle name, no last name, and most importantly, none of the baggage of patriarchal name lineages attached to her. She is just Barbie.
Well, prepare to have your whole Mattel-based world blown to smithereens, because apparently the plastic queen has been hiding her last name from us all along.
To the shock and awe of many of us, Barbie has had a full name all along: Barbara Millicent Roberts.
When it comes to this knowledge, the internet is fully split. Some people have a deep and abiding knowledge of Barbie's full name, her rotating siblings, and even the intricacies of her turbulent romance with Ken.
Others are completely shook by the realization that she's got a longer name than "Barbie." After all, what does this mean about the complexities of Barbie's identity as a whole? In how many ways have we been underestimating her this whole time?
The internet also had some questions and reasonable confusion about who Barbie's sisters are. Over the years, it feels like she's had countless sisters, and yet some of them mysteriously disappear?!
This thread is a gorgeous rabbithole full of Barbie-related trivia. I feel like I'm revising my childhood history with every scroll.