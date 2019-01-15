This NSFW optical illusion sculpture is blowing everyone's minds.

People are getting excited about sculpture, which is such a charming, pure throwback!

Well, "pure" until you realize that the sculpture appears to be of two naked people holding a giant penis, and just wait until you see what it turns into. Press play!

Ok, this is extreme art 😱 pic.twitter.com/IB0ogKDbFq — Chibuzo 'KingAbsolute' Anthony (@KingAbsoIute) January 10, 2019

French sculptor Matthieu Robert-Ortis specializes in creating these incredible dual images that shift according to perspective, and it boggles the mind to begin to imagine how they're designed.

It evolves from people f*cking to a f*cking snake!

It's like being on drugs, but without the drugs.

I'm not high enough — nick conrad🔱🖖🏿 🇧🇫 (@NomDouble) January 13, 2019

There's also the yogi/DNA one, and check out this one-sculpture safari.