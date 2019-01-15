This NSFW optical illusion sculpture is blowing everyone's minds.

Advertising
People are getting excited about sculpture, which is such a charming, pure throwback!
Well, "pure" until you realize that the sculpture appears to be of two naked people holding a giant penis, and just wait until you see what it turns into. Press play!
French sculptor Matthieu Robert-Ortis specializes in creating these incredible dual images that shift according to perspective, and it boggles the mind to begin to imagine how they're designed.
It evolves from people f*cking to a f*cking snake!
It's like being on drugs, but without the drugs.
There's also the yogi/DNA one, and check out this one-sculpture safari.
Advertising
Advertising