This NSFW optical illusion sculpture is blowing everyone's minds.
Orli Matlow
Jan 15, 2019@6:05 PM
People are getting excited about sculpture, which is such a charming, pure throwback!

Well, "pure" until you realize that the sculpture appears to be of two naked people holding a giant penis, and just wait until you see what it turns into. Press play!

French sculptor Matthieu Robert-Ortis specializes in creating these incredible dual images that shift according to perspective, and it boggles the mind to begin to imagine how they're designed.

It evolves from people f*cking to a f*cking snake!

It's like being on drugs, but without the drugs.

There's also the yogi/DNA one, and check out this one-sculpture safari.

Métamorphose

Art is awesome.
