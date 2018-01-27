Maxine Waters planning fiery response to Trump's State of the Union address.

On Tuesday, January 30, president Trump will give a State of the Union speech before a joint session of Congress. The speech will commemorate his first year in office, while detailing his vision for 2018.

Since Trump's approval rating has reached a record low, with just 39% of Americans approving, and a whopping 56% disapproving of his job in office, the quality of this speech will bear a heavier significance. Particularly, with the 2018 midterm elections fast approaching in November.

As a shout out to the 56% who disapprove of Trump, the California Congresswoman Maxine Waters (of the blessed "reclaiming my time" remixes) will be giving a response speech on the BET news segment Angela Ryes State of the Union immediately following Trump's State of the Union address.

Rep. Maxine Waters, one of Trump's fiercest critics, will speak at the top of a BET News special after Trump delivers the State of the Unionhttps://t.co/GHkoSZ88dB — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) January 26, 2018

If there's anyone who can serve up the opposite of Trump's speech, it's Waters and her take-no-prisoners M.O.