Advertising

Back in July, McDonalds announced they were adding kale and sriracha aioli to their burgers, as a desperate bid to trick consumers into thinking they serve actual food.

But now, the tweet advertising "millennials' favorite ingredient" has resurfaced, and people on Twitter have gone to town with suggestions for the fast food chain.

McDonald's Just Rolled Out Burgers With Millennials' Favorite Ingredient https://t.co/ni1sw6lzeZ — Inc. (@Inc) July 18, 2017

While McDonalds labeled kale and sriracha aioli as millennial-approved, many feel that avocado deserves the crown of this generation.

How is this NOT avocado? They are like 18 months behind on what Millenials like. https://t.co/279urchABp — Paul REᗡЯUM (@PaulReda) October 13, 2017

Advertising

https://twitter.cWhileom/Inc/sus/887145608288620546

Some of the suggestions pierced the heart of economic anxiety many millennials are facing.

If there were burgers topped with Student Loan Forgiveness, I'd eat one daily for posterity. Shortened life span be damned.

didn't realize you could put student loan forgiveness in a burger https://t.co/gFsoQ7SN6h — Kate Scareonoff 💀 (@KateAronoff) October 13, 2017

Remarkable how they got avocado toast AND being unable to afford a mortgage payment onto a single burger. https://t.co/I6MliDp6wk — Jimmy Geurts (@JimmyGeurts) October 13, 2017

Advertising

I think you misspelled 🥑 — Alex Hardy 🦊 (@CantHardyWait) October 13, 2017

While others tapped into even more meta concepts for their fast food suggestion.

In the future, each McDonalds burger will be topped with the shredded retweet of an article about articles about millennials.

Is it condescending news articles? https://t.co/H16EZQfNms — Mike Bebernes (@mikebebernes) October 13, 2017

One creative Twitter user managed to bring Star Wars into the conversation.

Advertising

A burger topped with Porgs is just devastating enough from an ethical perspective, that McDonalds might be down.

LEAVE THE PORGS ALONE YOU MONSTERS https://t.co/pMp1SWhZdl — Jay Willis (@jaywillis) October 13, 2017

While others joined the thread to roast McDonalds' lateness.

Nothing says "innovation" like being 5-10 years behind a trend. https://t.co/vvU0f6illT — Marc Phillips (@mbp817) October 13, 2017

One ingredient suggestion took the shape of a trendy color.

Still more edible than 90% of the McDonalds menu.

Advertising

It was even suggested that Twitter, and the thread itself be considered for future innovation.

Real food will be extinct soon enough, right?!

oh great a Twitter burger https://t.co/D9niubg87U — Adrian Crawford (@Crawf33) October 13, 2017

Before we know it, McDonalds will be serving up freelance gigs as sides.

can I get uhhhhh McGig Economy https://t.co/D9niubg87U — Adrian Crawford (@Crawf33) October 13, 2017

Advertising

The people are still waiting on a selfie-themed burger.

Honestly, some iteration of that has to exist somewhere.

how are they gonna make a front facing camera delicious https://t.co/cpL3F33GnV — Joel-O-Lantern (@joelcifer) October 13, 2017

One guy on Twitter got philosophical with his ingredient preference.

His burger idea sounds the most needed at this point.

Never had a burger with "being content with yourself and not emotionally exhausted in an age of social media", excited to taste https://t.co/sqSzgItvlj — Nikhil Krishnan (@nikillinit) October 13, 2017

Advertising

Despite the roasting, some people on Twitter are truly gazing into the future of McDonalds.

An anti-anxiety burger definitely exists on the same scale of believability as widespread Student Loan Forgiveness.

15 years from now, McDonald's announces their fidget spinner burger with great fanfare. https://t.co/pFJHtkKbFZ — Anthony Scary-mucci (@Don_Zeko) October 13, 2017

Whoever is running social media for McDonalds better be taking notes, these suggestions are fire.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.