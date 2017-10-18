McDonalds posted an optical illusion that will cause you to stress eat.

Brace yourself, because the following content might cause your eyes to bleed. At least, it will cause you to squint and question your abilities of perception for a hot minute. On Sunday, the McDonalds UK Facebook page posted an optical illusion and the internet is still reeling.

Here it is. Can you see the meaning?! CAN YOU READ BETWEEN THE LINES?!

What is reality?! Is the earth real?! Are you craving the delicious horror of chicken McNuggets yet?!