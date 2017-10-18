McDonalds posted an optical illusion that will cause you to stress eat.

Brace yourself, because the following content might cause your eyes to bleed. At least, it will cause you to squint and question your abilities of perception for a hot minute. On Sunday, the McDonalds UK Facebook page posted an optical illusion and the internet is still reeling.
Here it is. Can you see the meaning?! CAN YOU READ BETWEEN THE LINES?!
What is reality?! Is the earth real?! Are you craving the delicious horror of chicken McNuggets yet?!
Understandably, Facebook users and McDonalds lovers across the globe are currently rubbing their eyes in pain.
Meanwhile, the rest of us are straight up dizzy from the wear and tear of the optical illusion.
These can't be good for our long term eye health.
Have you been able to decode the hidden message, or are you left weeping in the dark, wondering where all your loved ones have disappeared to?!
I can't stop staring at this beautiful piece of torture.
(PS: It says "Bring McNuggets"—try looking at it sideways.)