McDonalds sign blaming employees for shortened hours sparks debate about fair pay.

Amidst the gradual re-openings during the pandemic, restaurants and food chains across the country are blaming a "workforce shortage" for understaffed or closed locations.

In response, workers are pointing out that low pay and bad working conditions are the real reason employees are walking away.

This discussion continued in response to a viral photo of a sign on a McDonald's Drive-thru window saying the hours were changing because of a shortage of employees.

In a retweet, the Twitter user Participation Trophy Husband pointed out that it's a capital strike for companies to blame it on employees instead of their own bad work environments and pay structure.