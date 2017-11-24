McDonalds made a mistake on Twitter, and Wendy's immediately came for them.

Black Friday is a hectic today for employees of all stripes. Whether you're handling massive amounts of product in a retail environment, or attempting to uphold corporate office code with a heavy hangover and stomach full of tryptophan, it's no workday in the park. So, it's not entirely surprising that someone working McDonalds social media had a slip-up and sent out an incomplete draft tweet.

However, regardless of how understandable the faux paux is, everything that happens on Twitter, stays screenshotted and shared on social media FOREVER. At least, until the next embarrassment comes to steal the spotlight.

Here's the fateful tweet some poor McDonalds employee accidentally scheduled.

As you can see, it doesn't include the exciting Black Friday deal link. Unless of course, this tweet was posted as an intentional critique of the inherent emptiness of late capitalism.

Black Friday **** Need copy and link**** — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) November 24, 2017

Never skipping a beat, the ever scalding Wendy's Twitter took the opportunity to come for McDonalds.