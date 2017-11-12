The #MeAt14 hashtag protests Roy Moore with the powerful reminder that children can't consent.

On Tuesday, four different women came forward to accuse the Republican senate candidate Roy Moore of pursing sexual relationships with them as teenagers. The youngest of the pursued women was Leigh Corfman, who was just 14-years-old when 32-year-old Moore approached her outside a courtroom in 1979. According to Corfman's account, later on Moore sexually assaulted her.
While Moore has denied the allegations against him, a large portion of the internet is not buying it. Amidst the backlash, Moore's defenders have wagered some deeply gross arguments.
Perhaps the most notable was the Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler, who referenced Mary and Joseph from the bible as a defense of Moore's actions.
"Mary was a teenager and Joseph was an adult carpenter. They became parents of Jesus. There's just nothing immoral or illegal here. Maybe just a little bit unusual," Zeigler said.
In lieu of this, the co-creator of The Daily Show Lizz Winstead started the #MeAt14 hashtag to make a statement about the allegations against Moore.
Most notably, how 14-year-olds are still vulnerable children, fully unable to consent to a man in his 30s.
This is me at 14. I was on the gymnastics team and sang in the choir. I was not dating a 32 year old man. Who were you at 14? Tweet a pic, tell us who you were and pic to the top of your page #MeAt14 #NoMoore pic.twitter.com/HPVzMgaD8h— Lizz Winstead (@lizzwinstead) November 12, 2017
Sidebar. These are mostly my baby teeth, they fell out way late. In fact, I had a double set of choppers for a while as big teeth came in, OVER THESE TEETH, so I had baby teeth yanked, leading to braces all through high school.— Lizz Winstead (@lizzwinstead) November 12, 2017
929724806618075138The hashtag has quickly exploded with women sharing photos of their 14-year-old selves.
And with them, all of the countless reasons sexually approaching a minor is abusive and reprehensible. Some of them took the chance to roast their former immature selves. While others shared the traumatic abuse they experienced at the hands of adult men.
#MeAt14 obviously very ready to have a romantic relationship with a grown adult attorney #RoyMooreChildMolestor pic.twitter.com/FkA7nrN0tL— Rebecca Caplan (@RabbiReba) November 11, 2017
Just in case there’s any doubt that a 14 year old is a CHILD! #MeAt14 #NoMoore pic.twitter.com/2eElHSTxt9— Orli Matlow, Your New Comedy Hero (@HireMeImFunny) November 11, 2017
Inspired by @AshaRangappa_— Ariel Dumas (@ArielDumas) November 11, 2017
Here’s #MeAt14
You cool with a 32 year old man dating me? pic.twitter.com/ffpQRwDGON
Me at 15.... by then my bio father had been having sex with me for three years..... hard to even think about. pic.twitter.com/PtDQt9cUr7— Deidre Guy (@DeidreGuy15) November 12, 2017
That's #MeAt14 in the dark blue dress & wrap on New Year's 1999. I liked my new Candies purse, to go to OfficeMax for pens (always more pens), & I waited eagerly for the next Harry Potter book. #NoMoore pic.twitter.com/aW3WopshTd— Cassandra 🕊 (@histroarry) November 12, 2017
lizz i was actually 15 in this pic .. but pregnant at 14. it took me decades to realize the most of the bad things that happened to me were NOT MY FAULT. I AM SO HAPPY that we might have put a stop to MEN ABUSING GIRLS & Women!! #MeAt14 #MeAt14 #NoMoore pic.twitter.com/dXXPcY0pjn— Vanessa Phillips (@VPpolitics) November 12, 2017
Wow I thought I would be the only one here with this story. This is me at 16, I had just had my son. I got pregnant at 15. I was abused at 5 years old and I’m pretty sure that shaped my life in so many ways. I wouldn’t change having him but I wish I had been older for sure pic.twitter.com/KUebOrJVo6— Francine Mills (@francinecardin) November 12, 2017
This is me at 14. I wasn’t dating a 32 year old male. I was riding horses, playing basketball, and trying to survive freshman year of high school. #MeAt14 #NoMoore pic.twitter.com/ftnHi9bIGQ— Sandra Londino (@SandraLondino) November 12, 2017
This is me at 14. I was in a production of Guys and Dolls. Here we're singing "Bushel and a Peck." I was not dating a 32 year old man. Who were you at 14? Tweet a pic. #MeAt14 #NoMoore pic.twitter.com/JuTQRIsSzd— Nell Scovell (@NellSco) November 12, 2017
This is me at 14. I was living in Mobile Ala. I was enjoying having my brothers and sisters come home from the military and college. I was not being prayed upon by a 32 year old man. #MeAt14 #NoMoore pic.twitter.com/C4rqhWcOVq— Ms. Belle (@ClaraTroy1) November 12, 2017
#MeAt14 I worshipped my brother. I loved my dog, Pucci. I loved OMD. I had Big hair. I was happy. I was innocent.— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 12, 2017
Please share your #MeAt14. pic.twitter.com/ccPyVHgcVS
@lizzwinstead This is #MeAt14; although I was a HUGE Prince fan, I didn’t date a 32 yrs old man & they would have been scared to ask my Mom #NoMoore#YouAt14? Send to @lizzwinstead pic.twitter.com/3MN063FGkF— Marie Delus (@MarieDelus) November 12, 2017
#MeAt14 I babysat, played basketball and had a 14 year old boyfriend, like a regular kid pic.twitter.com/tYCsNNIoFd— Renee (@twocougs) November 12, 2017
This is me at 14. I wasn't dating yet, I was playing mini golf with my dad when this was taken. #NoMoore #MeAt14 pic.twitter.com/cKFG3Zr1PT— Becca (@Becclaroo) November 12, 2017
Can’t consent at 14.— Eden Dranger (@Eden_Eats) November 11, 2017
Not in Alabama.
Not anywhere. #MeAt14 pic.twitter.com/4V51WZJljC
This is me at 14, a shy and innocent bookworm. No way is a 14-yr-old developmentally prepared to date a 32-yr-old man. #MeAt14 #NoMoore pic.twitter.com/e5pYBcMyx3— Fern Naomi Renville (@Fern_Renville) November 12, 2017
This is me at 14. I was in the Glee Club and an art student. I made ribbon barettes and I babysat on weekends. A geek. Didn't have a date until I was 18. Aggressive boys made me super uncomfortable then. Aggressive men make me super uncomfortable now.#ThisIsMe #NoMoore pic.twitter.com/IVMZ6zXA5m— Lisa Germaine (@lisa_germaine) November 12, 2017
This is me at 14. I was grounded for this whole summer, so not sure how this pic was taken. 🤔 #MeAt14 pic.twitter.com/l2VdlLSBal— kathy (@mamacamaro) November 12, 2017
This is me at 14. The only 32 year olds I knew were my teachers. #MeAt14 #NoMoore pic.twitter.com/3OwsyA1ouS— Rachel Wolf Tulley (@RachelWTulley) November 12, 2017
@lizzwinstead I played clarinet, obsessively read "Interview with the Vampire", and memorized hockey stats for fun. Boys were cool only in the context of hockey. I wasn't dating anyone - especially not 32 year old men. #MeAt14 pic.twitter.com/rocAQN1olr— Tracy Anderson-Powell (@DammitTracy) November 12, 2017
Me at 14. I took modern dance, acro & musical theater. In band & drama club. Huge Lord of the Rings nerd. Quirky nerdy weirdo. Had never even kissed a boy yet and wouldn't for 2 more years. pic.twitter.com/tYo3bY67n4— Britta 🍂 (@sammireaclark31) November 12, 2017
This is me at 14. I was too busy dealing with my parents acrimonious divorce and being shuffled around to date 32 year old men. That didn't happen until 3 years later :( pic.twitter.com/9hkSjwp9fi— Lolo (@cablecatty) November 12, 2017
This is me at 14, trying to escape curly hair, experimenting with contact lenses, and just about to discover Sherlock Holmes in the school library. Still years away from dating, and grateful no 32-year-old came after me. #MeAt14 #NoMoore pic.twitter.com/k193458pvC— Barbara Niederhoff (@niederhoffindex) November 12, 2017
I wrote this poem 5-6 months b4 this pic was taken on the morning of Pajama Day Freshman year. #MeAt14— RrrKayGeeEm (@PaggieVixen) November 12, 2017
I played piano, lots of Mario Kart, was obsessed with Buffy & Xena (tbh still am), & wouldn't learn how sex works until I was 15- the 1st time I saw porn. #nomoore pic.twitter.com/GLdL3h2U3L
#MeAt14— KellyJane Kennedy (@KellyJaneFK) November 12, 2017
I got a Forenza sweater for Christmas, read Teen Beat religiously, was learning to play the piano and still liked spending the night at my Aunt’s house with my cousin Tracy. I was not into dating 30 something’s. pic.twitter.com/F38ZKTDbAq
When I was fourteen I was a virgin and looking forward to a good life as I was bright as a button...enter step dad, sexual assault, homelessness, drug use and a child at seventeen..dropped out of school...I was not old enough!!!— beccisumisu (@bcksmth) November 12, 2017
#MeAt14— Jennifer de Guzman (@Jennifer_deG) November 12, 2017
I was really into my spiral perm, writing fan fiction about Mozart, playing the piano upside down, and doing dramatic performances of Juliet’s balcony soliloquy while I was alone in my room. pic.twitter.com/bJGAwFFjdZ
#MeAt14 in 1992. I was a total geek, a straight A kid, and went on to become Valedictorian. More importantly, I still had my innocence. Definitely wasn't old enough to give consent. #RoyMooreChildMolestor pic.twitter.com/V9nmljL7N3— Lynn V. (@lynnv378) November 12, 2017
The #MeAt14 thread that Lizz created is powerful indeed. Fourteen-year-olds are children, not dating material for 30-something-year-old men. https://t.co/3pRcy83cEp— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) November 12, 2017
This is me at 14. I liked to bake cookies and read. My favorite perfume was Victoria’s Secret Freesia. I had a crush on a boy named George. #MeAt14 #NoMoore pic.twitter.com/ROaJfi1a4i— Jenny Han (@jennyhan) November 12, 2017
An 18y/o pursued me for weeks via text before my parents found out,threatened to press charges, and made him leave our church. People made me feel like i was the one who did something wrong, but #MeAt14 couldn't consent to an 18y/o, let alone a 32y/o pic.twitter.com/RoOExE1U6t— Caitlin (@cait_mccu) November 12, 2017
#MeAt14 at my quinceañera. This took place in July but my 15th birthday was still a month away. I was tall and big chested, so I got tons of unwanted attention. My dad taught me how to throw a punch. Being big was to my advantage, but that still didn't stop a lot of it. pic.twitter.com/smakNfTxMY— Carol Morin (@sporky90029) November 12, 2017
I was already a victim of sexual violence by this time. Too many 14-year-olds are caught in a system that protects and enables perpetrators at the expense of safety and justice. #MeAt14 pic.twitter.com/SyAEPEqHsX— Dani Bostick (@danibostick) November 12, 2017
#MeAt14— Bandit Aléatoire (@BanditRandom) November 12, 2017
I was propositioned by adult men nonstop
I was sexualized by modeling execs from age 5-24
I was raped by a stranger at 14, a virgin...my canines weren't fully in yet
I was a 4.2 GPA honor student w/a penchant for Oscar Wilde & Sylvia Plath
I don't know what *childhood* is pic.twitter.com/nLBSCIK7X6
This is me at 14. Was too short for the basketball team, 3 years away from kissing a boy, and got a C on this Spanish project because... look at those empanadas. You think it’s OK for a 32 year old man to have a sexual relationship with this CHILD? Nah. #MeAt14 #RoyMoore pic.twitter.com/vWPrEOc7AB— chelsea poole (@ChelseaPPoole) November 12, 2017
This is me at 14. I thought I was so grown up but really, I’d come home from school and watch cartoons. My favorite food group was gummy worms. I made necklaces out of plastic beads and wrote in my journal about boys. I was not dating a 32-yr old man. #NoMoore #MeAt14 pic.twitter.com/7QlPSXVoK7— Elizabeth Tulloch (@BitsieTulloch) November 12, 2017
#MeAt14 This is me at 16 when I finally went to the police to report the science teacher who thought I was ready at age 13 & 14 in the labs of his science class during school hours. The investigation led to 140 more girls stepping forward. And adults thought he was "a nice guy." pic.twitter.com/PjZU14Q9m2— Edinburgh Hobbit (@EdinburghHobbit) November 12, 2017
This is #MeAt14. I had a B in Algebra and I hated getting my braces tightened. I wasn’t dating 32-year-old men. pic.twitter.com/4Yb6AKML4M— Virginia (@No_Apathy) November 12, 2017
What were you doing at 14? Guessing it wasn’t dating a 32 yr old. #MeAt14 pic.twitter.com/ZtVbVJ804f— Marie Renaud (@MarieFrRenaud) November 12, 2017
#MeAt14 or 13 My main focus was school. pic.twitter.com/V7s5syMDmS— Lisa Hunt (@iamLisaHunt) November 12, 2017
I was way into chokers and lip gloss! I had my daddy's eyebrows (pre-wax period) #MeAt14 Was tall so they always thought I was older. Was lucky & blessed that no 1 took advantage of that. Definitely NOT asking my mom if I could have a 32 yo boyfriend! #RoyMooreIsAChildMolester pic.twitter.com/XLRC3DodTd— Sabrina G (@rizen_phoenix) November 12, 2017
This is me at 14. I had clear braces and was reluctant to smile; this was a rare moment. I had kissed one boy, and that was a very big deal. Yet I had already been harassed by older men & was starting to become aware of how dangerous the world was for girls. #MeAt14 #NoMoore pic.twitter.com/NI3phxLcF7— Stefanie Iris Weiss (@EcoSexuality) November 12, 2017
#MeAt14 This was me at 14 at my aunt's wedding. I had a mouth full of braces, didn't cuss & was afraid to show my shoulders. I didn't even date my own age for 2 more years, I was not old enough to be dating a 32yr old man. pic.twitter.com/gXlgqGBPOK— Cassie Byrne (@CassieByrne) November 12, 2017
While it's depressing we're even in a place where we need hashtags to further illustrate the wrongs of pedophilia, the woman sharing both their humor and trauma on this hashtag have truly succeeded at reminding the internet that 14-year-olds are still just babies.