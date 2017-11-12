The #MeAt14 hashtag protests Roy Moore with the powerful reminder that children can't consent.

On Tuesday, four different women came forward to accuse the Republican senate candidate Roy Moore of pursing sexual relationships with them as teenagers. The youngest of the pursued women was Leigh Corfman, who was just 14-years-old when 32-year-old Moore approached her outside a courtroom in 1979. According to Corfman's account, later on Moore sexually assaulted her.

While Moore has denied the allegations against him, a large portion of the internet is not buying it. Amidst the backlash, Moore's defenders have wagered some deeply gross arguments.

Perhaps the most notable was the Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler, who referenced Mary and Joseph from the bible as a defense of Moore's actions.

"Mary was a teenager and Joseph was an adult carpenter. They became parents of Jesus. There's just nothing immoral or illegal here. Maybe just a little bit unusual," Zeigler said.

In lieu of this, the co-creator of The Daily Show Lizz Winstead started the #MeAt14 hashtag to make a statement about the allegations against Moore.

Most notably, how 14-year-olds are still vulnerable children, fully unable to consent to a man in his 30s.