Meet Robert Crosland, the teacher who allegedly fed a puppy to a snapping turtle.

Lovers of puppies — so basically everyone — you may want to turn back now. A middle school teacher in Idaho is under investigation for allegedly feeding a puppy to a snapping turtle. Everyone all together now "what the..."

Giphy

Robert Crosland, a science teacher in Preston, Idaho is the subject of a new police investigation that alleges he fed a puppy to a classroom snapping turtle during after school hours. Here's what we know so far about this story that seems like it's straight out of a Goosebumps book.

It's not known if the puppy was alive or dead.

Giphy

Authorities haven't yet confirmed whether the puppy was alive or already dead at the time of the feeding. The puppy was believed to be disfigured according to local news affiliate Fox 13.

“I feel a little better that it was a puppy that was going to die, not just a healthy puppy,” said Este Hull, a seventh-grader at the school. Crosland has been known to feed mice, birds, and even guinea pigs to snakes and other reptiles in the classroom.