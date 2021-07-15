Megan Fox responded to backlash after calling Donald Trump 'a legend' at UFC match.

Megan Fox set the record straight about her recent interaction with former president Donald Trump during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
The actress recently received backlash after the internet heard that she allegedly called Trump "a legend" after sitting by him at a recent UFC match in Las Vegas.
While speaking on the show, Fox gave more context to her original quote.
She said:
"I was in a row with Bieber, and Trump was also in my row. He had, like, 30 Secret Service with him. He was a legend. That arena was very supportive of Trump when he came in. I was like, I don't know how I feel about it, because if someone is a target, then I'm like, I could be harmed because I'm adjacent to where he is. So I was worried about my own safety, that's all I was caring about. But yeah, I've never seen anything like that before. It was crazy."