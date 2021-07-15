Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Megan Fox responded to backlash after calling Donald Trump 'a legend' at UFC match.

Megan Fox responded to backlash after calling Donald Trump 'a legend' at UFC match.

Bronwyn Isaac
Jul 15, 2021 | 2:00 PM
ADVERTISING

Megan Fox set the record straight about her recent interaction with former president Donald Trump during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The actress recently received backlash after the internet heard that she allegedly called Trump "a legend" after sitting by him at a recent UFC match in Las Vegas.

While speaking on the show, Fox gave more context to her original quote.

She said:

"I was in a row with Bieber, and Trump was also in my row. He had, like, 30 Secret Service with him. He was a legend. That arena was very supportive of Trump when he came in. I was like, I don't know how I feel about it, because if someone is a target, then I'm like, I could be harmed because I'm adjacent to where he is. So I was worried about my own safety, that's all I was caring about. But yeah, I've never seen anything like that before. It was crazy."

© Copyright 2021 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content