Megan Fox let her son wear 'girls clothes' in viral photo and the internet is divided.

Are you really a parent if you haven't received unsolicited feedback from strangers about the way you raise your kids?! Becoming a parent offers a few universal guarantees, and those include inevitably getting kid poop on yourself at some point (it's just in the cards), and having strangers judge the parenting decisions you make.

Now, if you multiply this equation by at least 100, you'll arrive at what it means to be a celebrity parent. Obviously, most celebrities are privileged when it comes to the moneyed resources they can bestow on their kids. But when it comes to privacy and not being judged for everything you do (and don't do) for your kin, being famous has a huge downside.

Given this reality, it's hardly a surprise that photos of Megan Fox and her sons are treated like a public debate session. The latest discussion arose when a photo of Fox and her two sons hit the internet.

The photo itself is very cute, but as you can see, one of her little boys is wearing a dress.