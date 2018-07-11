Someone outed Meghan Markle as having a royal opinion on abortion. That's not allowed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (the artists formerly known as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) just wrapped up a royal tour of Ireland.
In Dublin, the duo:
Happily met the Irish president's adorable dogs!
Solemnly remembered the dead at the Famine Memorial!
Adorably became BFFs with a little girl!
The couple also attended a posh garden party with Ireland's finest folks, which included some of the pro-choice activists behind the historic referendum to overturn the country's Draconian anti-abortion law.
There, the Duchess is said to have celebrated the victory for women's bodily autonomy and rights to have control over their own healthcare decisions, and, um, that's not allowed.
Feminist journalist and pro-choice campaigner Una Mullally shared a picture of her chatting with Meghan, tweeting that they discussed the Repeal and feminist activism in general.
In Irish senator also stated that Meghan supports the movement in a now-deleted tweet.
The Daily Beast reports:
Catherine Noone, a senator for the the ruling Fine Gael party who was closely associated with the successful Yes campaign, also said she spoke to Meghan at the garden party held last night at the British ambassador’s residence in Dublin on Tuesday, where Harry and Meghan are on their first foreign tour as a married couple.
The senator tweeted: “The Duchess and I had a chat about the recent referendum result—she watched with interest and was pleased to see the result.”
This rule really does go way back.
The 1689 Bill of Rights put political power in the hands of Parliament, allowing the Royals to continue to exist as long as they don't mess with it.
That's what makes the "modern monarchy" modern. Since becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan is now in the precarious position of having this platform to effect change, but being Constitutionally limited in how she can wield it.
Next time she wants to celebrate women's accomplishments in securing their own freedoms, she better ask the guests to sign an NDA first.