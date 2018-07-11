Someone outed Meghan Markle as having a royal opinion on abortion. That's not allowed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (the artists formerly known as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) just wrapped up a royal tour of Ireland.

In Dublin, the duo:

Happily met the Irish president's adorable dogs!

Solemnly remembered the dead at the Famine Memorial!

Adorably became BFFs with a little girl!

The couple also attended a posh garden party with Ireland's finest folks, which included some of the pro-choice activists behind the historic referendum to overturn the country's Draconian anti-abortion law.

"I have the greatest confidence that the friendship, collaboration and mutual understanding that our two countries have built up over the years will endure and it will grow." — The Duke of Sussex #RoyalVisitIreland 🇮🇪: https://t.co/YnfzAFW5Ea pic.twitter.com/cuNIlxvKQF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 10, 2018

There, the Duchess is said to have celebrated the victory for women's bodily autonomy and rights to have control over their own healthcare decisions, and, um, that's not allowed.

Feminist journalist and pro-choice campaigner Una Mullally shared a picture of her chatting with Meghan, tweeting that they discussed the Repeal and feminist activism in general.