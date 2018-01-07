Meghan Markle gave the Queen a hilarious Christmas gift that 'left her in hysterics.'

Picking out the right Christmas gifts for in-laws can be a daunting task no matter what, even more so if they're royalty. However, Prince Harry's fiance Meghan Markle was fully up to the task during her first holiday with the royal family, and bought the Queen a gift so funny it left her temporarily in stitches.

According to The Daily Star Online, The Royals observe their German ancestry by exchanging gifts each year. Since no family member is in want of serious presents, the tradition skews more towards humorous gifts.

In keeping with the lighthearted theme, Markle gifted the Queen a singing hamster.

"Meghan bought a little hamster that sings with a little rope for Her Majesty. It was so funny, especially when the corgis tried to take hold of the toy,"an anonymous source told The Daily Star.

The source went on to say that the Queen was delighted by Markle's bold and absurd gift, but no one was quite as overjoyed as the royal corgis.