Meghan Markle's dad is skipping the royal wedding, either because of a scandal or a heart attack.

As the world gets ready for the intimate family celebration known as the Royal Wedding, a series of scandalous photoshoots has the wedding party sadly needling to recast the role of Father of the Bride.
Remember those charmingly wholesome pictures of Meghan Markle's dad studying up on his daughter's future dominion?
And the time he did some basic research on his son-in-law-to-be at an internet cafe?
Papa even got measured for the occasion.
There was a whole series of pictures of Thomas Markle Sr. prepping for the party, and it turned out that they were fake news.
The Daily Mail published the front page the scoop that Mr. Markle conspired with a British paparazzo to take and release those pictures, getting paid for his role in providing the #content.
Bummer.
(All this talk of a "controversial photo shoot" and you'd think there were penises involved but thankfully, there are none.)
After the ~scandal~ broke, TMZ is reporting that Meghan's dad has pulled out of the wedding, claiming to have had a heart attack six days ago:
Thomas says, he suffered a heart attack 6 days ago but checked himself out of the hospital so he could attend the wedding. He's now decided not to go because he doesn't want to embarrass the Royal Family or his daughter.
The Daily Mail was quick to publish that Thomas was spotted at McDonald's and KFC after the alleged hospitalization.
The report is now a big enough deal that Kensington Palace has officially put out a statement, asking for "understanding and respect" on this already stressful week.
As with many a royal scandal, we will find out just how the family reacted to Thomas Markle's photogate when it's written into The Crown.
Was Queen Liz disturbed that someone would use the opportunity to make a buck off of a connection to the Royal Family, or bored by it because she's seen way worse?
Things could still turn around—we won't know what's happening at the wedding until the actual day of the wedding—but in the mean time, I'm going to keep sipping up all this royal tea as the world burns.