Meghan Markle's dad is skipping the royal wedding, either because of a scandal or a heart attack.

As the world gets ready for the intimate family celebration known as the Royal Wedding, a series of scandalous photoshoots has the wedding party sadly needling to recast the role of Father of the Bride.

Remember those charmingly wholesome pictures of Meghan Markle's dad studying up on his daughter's future dominion?

literally nothing is more pure than Meghan Markle's dad doing some reading to learn more about england pic.twitter.com/6lgvHg0pHK — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) April 4, 2018

And the time he did some basic research on his son-in-law-to-be at an internet cafe?

Meghan Markle’s dad looking up Prince Harry at internet café is just so pure https://t.co/2F3thgvRfp pic.twitter.com/segnOlHM9D — Luca Tyler (@LUCATYLER_) May 10, 2018

Papa even got measured for the occasion.

Tomorrow's front page: Meghan Markle’s dad prepares for her big day https://t.co/NFusMCm3hY pic.twitter.com/4B5EyyNPk6 — The Sun (@TheSun) May 4, 2018

There was a whole series of pictures of Thomas Markle Sr. prepping for the party, and it turned out that they were fake news.

LOL @ meghan markle's dad doing staged paparazzi photos!!! im cackling these are so funny. the googling photos in an internet cafe one really got me. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0UeN3XuX2s — is this thing on??? (@betsylucileray) May 14, 2018

The Daily Mail published the front page the scoop that Mr. Markle conspired with a British paparazzo to take and release those pictures, getting paid for his role in providing the #content.