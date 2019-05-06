Meghan Markle gave birth to the royal baby and Prince Harry had the cutest reaction.

The time has come folks, the circle of life has officially proliferated once more, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, have just welcomed their firstborn baby boy into the world.
On Monday morning, they posted an announcement on Instagram sharing the birth news of their healthy son. At the time of writing this, they have yet to share pictures or reveal a name.
While the naming details remain underwraps, an adorable interview with Prince Harry has already made the rounds, in which he makes it abundantly clear he's overjoyed to be a father.
Prince Harry's unabashed love and excitement for his new son, and the way he recognizes how much work it is for Meghan Markle (and any woman) to give birth hit people straight in the feelings.
When it comes to gushing, Prince Harry is hardly alone, the internet has been practically bursting with responses to the birth of the royal baby. Some people are overjoyed at the prospect of another tiny royal, while others feel exhausted by the celebrity culture surrounding the royal family, still, others can't get Game of Thrones out of their head.
Given the amount of excitement over the Instagram announcement it seems safe to assume the internet will explode even more when they post their son's name, and naturally, his very first photo will be meme material for many.