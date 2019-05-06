Meghan Markle gave birth to the royal baby and Prince Harry had the cutest reaction.

The time has come folks, the circle of life has officially proliferated once more, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, have just welcomed their firstborn baby boy into the world.

On Monday morning, they posted an announcement on Instagram sharing the birth news of their healthy son. At the time of writing this, they have yet to share pictures or reveal a name.

While the naming details remain underwraps, an adorable interview with Prince Harry has already made the rounds, in which he makes it abundantly clear he's overjoyed to be a father.

BREAKING: Prince Harry makes a statement to the media.



He says: “Meghan and myself had a baby boy this morning.



“It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever imagine.



“How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension.” #RoyalBaby pic.twitter.com/BFynZAyAbD — Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) May 6, 2019

Prince Harry's unabashed love and excitement for his new son, and the way he recognizes how much work it is for Meghan Markle (and any woman) to give birth hit people straight in the feelings.