Meghan Markle makes the same New Year's resolutions every year, and they're very relatable.

New Year's resolutions oftentimes feel like flings, except instead of sexing someone on a beach we're flirting with life goals. They're short-lived and romantic in nature, and often built on a shaky and idealistic foundation that doesn't bode well for long-term commitment.
For this very reason, the soon-to-be royalty Meghan Markle makes the same New Year's resolutions every year. She understands that consistency is key, and if you commit yourself to the same ideals long enough - something will eventually stick.
Last year Markle shared her three annual (and very relatable) New Year's goals in her now defunct blog The Tig. The actress' perennial goals are to stop biting at her nails, cut down on the swearing and brush up her French.
She wrote:
"Stop biting my nails. Stop swearing. Re-learn French. These make my New Year's resolution list nearly (AKA actually every) single year. The swearing comes in lulls triggered by being overworked or feeling mighty cheeky after a couple drinks. And when it comes to the biting of the nails - well, it still happens with a turbulent flight or a stressful day. It's unladylike. But then again, so is the swearing. Dammit. My nails will be fine, and if I toss out a four letter word once in a blue moon, well frankly I think it adds character."
With all the life changes on the horizon for Markle in 2018, this might just be the year where these goals truly stick.
Worst case scenario, she'll still bite her nails and curse, but she'll have personal access to a castle. So, I'd say 2018 will be a winning year for her no matter what.