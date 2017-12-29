Meghan Markle makes the same New Year's resolutions every year, and they're very relatable.

New Year's resolutions oftentimes feel like flings, except instead of sexing someone on a beach we're flirting with life goals. They're short-lived and romantic in nature, and often built on a shaky and idealistic foundation that doesn't bode well for long-term commitment.

For this very reason, the soon-to-be royalty Meghan Markle makes the same New Year's resolutions every year. She understands that consistency is key, and if you commit yourself to the same ideals long enough - something will eventually stick.

Last year Markle shared her three annual (and very relatable) New Year's goals in her now defunct blog The Tig. The actress' perennial goals are to stop biting at her nails, cut down on the swearing and brush up her French.

She wrote: