The internet reacts to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal bun in the oven.

Finally, some good news! Rejoice, royal fam fans: another royal baby is coming spring 2019.

Early this morning, Kensington Palace announced in a pair of tweets that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child, just months after their wedding in May. He or she will be seventh in line to the British throne and a direct line to cuteness.

Aside from being beautifully interracial, the new baby will also be the first half-American to be close in the line of succession to the throne. Essentially, this baby will be a peacekeeper and rightfully so, nobody has any chill about it.

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018

Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018

Sure, the planet might explode in twenty years and women are being treated like garbage, but babies are adorable and royal babies are like miniature regal adults.