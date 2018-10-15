The internet reacts to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal bun in the oven.

Finally, some good news! Rejoice, royal fam fans: another royal baby is coming spring 2019.
Early this morning, Kensington Palace announced in a pair of tweets that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child, just months after their wedding in May. He or she will be seventh in line to the British throne and a direct line to cuteness.
Aside from being beautifully interracial, the new baby will also be the first half-American to be close in the line of succession to the throne. Essentially, this baby will be a peacekeeper and rightfully so, nobody has any chill about it.
Sure, the planet might explode in twenty years and women are being treated like garbage, but babies are adorable and royal babies are like miniature regal adults.
Besides, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seem like they genuinely love each other which is rare for people in the spotlight (RIP Ariana and Pete). Look, he's crying!
Meghan and Harry, you'll make great parents and Twitter agrees as "#RoyalBaby," has been a trending topic in the United States since the news broke.
Britain's Prime minister, Theresa May, weighed in on the announcement:
The Royal Air force extended their congratulations:
British Glamour graced the couple with a joke:
Some people are worried about the baby's due date being so close to the Brexit deadline:
But, plenty of other Twitter users are just celebrating on this exciting Monday morning:
Great points were made:
The author of "The Princess Diaries" offered her support:
And the winner of the royal baby twitter reactions:
Congratulations to soon-to-be parents Meghan and Harry!