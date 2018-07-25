The internet is delighting in Meghan McCain’s epic meltdown over democratic socialism.

Your conservative freakout of the day comes courtesy of Meghan McCain, daughter of Senator John McCain and current Token Conservative™ on the view.

As Democratic Socialism picks up steam in America thanks to local communities and dank Bernie Sanders memes, McCain is worried that they're coming for her money. Well, her parents' money.

I had a lot of fun watching Meghan McCain completely melt down at the thought of Democratic Socialists coming for her inherited wealth pic.twitter.com/IFBkTKL4K6 — 𝕕𝕠𝕣𝕤𝕖𝕪 (@dorseyshaw) July 24, 2018

On Tuesday's episode of The View, the hosts were discussing the hot topic of sexist attacks against Congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and also her policies.

Co-host Sunny Hostin rhymed off Ocasio-Cortez's platform: "Medicare for all, fully funded public schools and universities, paid family and sick leave, justice reform, immigration justice, infrastructure overhaul, clean campaign finance, economy of peace, housing as a human right."

"That sounds like a successful country," Behar said, which riled McCain up.

"This makes my head explode," McCain chimed in, then quoted Margaret Thatcher on how socialism depends on "other people's money" and argued that Americans would not stand for Scandinavian-level taxes.

Then Behar (more than just an off-brand Bette Midler!) called out America's twisted tax policies: