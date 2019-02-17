The press release for Meghan Trainor's new EP has people talking. What did we just read?

Look, I love a spicy PR move as much as the next girl, but I am also willing to admit when things go too far. And too far is exactly where things went with Meghan Trainor's recent press release for her new album. The PR email was overloaded with millennial, stan culture slang and it was...a lot.

The PR email for Meghan Trainor’s new album is absolutely insane pic.twitter.com/2yULHkSJIl — Katie (@WizzKhaleesi) February 16, 2019

Where to even begin here? I suppose we can start with the sentence about Billboard being "wet" for one of Meghan Trainor's songs. I truly never knew I would ever have to read that sentence, but here we are.

I would really love to see some behind the scenes footage of this person drafting this, because I can only assume it involved a lot of intense Googling of phrases like "wig snatch."

Naturally, people had some things to say about this.