Megyn Kelly accused Naomi Osaka of faking her mental health issues and it backfired.

Megyn Kelly is in the eye of an internet storm once again after taking a shot at the tennis player Naomi Osaka on Twitter.

The confrontation started when Conservative commentator Clay Travis accused Osaka of not being genuine about her mental health problems (referencing her decision to drop out of the French Open).

Kelly was quick to add to the accusations by bringing up recent magazines that came out featuring Osaka.

It wasn't long before Osaka responded by pointing out that all of her magazine covers were shot a year ago, long before she opened to the public up about her mental health.