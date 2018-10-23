Rich white person Megyn Kelly has decided blackface is OK. The internet disagrees.

You can take the girl out of Fox News, but you can’t take the Fox News out of the girl.
Megyn Kelly, who famously lost her sh*t over the idea that fictional character Santa Claus could possibly be black, has yet another terrible take when it comes to costumes and black people.
On a roundtable about Halloween costumes on NBC's Megyn Kelly Today, Kelly lamented how back in her day, nobody got all offended about minstrelsy like these snowflake kids today.
"What is racist?" Kelly asked about dressing up as a race you are not. "You do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface on Halloween, or a black person that puts on whiteface for Halloween. Back when I was a kid, that was okay, as long as you were dressing up as, like, a character."
Couple of things, Megyn Kelly:
1. People absolutely got offended if they saw a white person darkening their skin to look like a black person—you just probably didn't know any black people or speak to them about it.
2. "Whiteface" is not as common as blackface, nor is it equally offensive.
3. Implying that blackface is no different than "walking around with a fake axe in your head" would be understandable if people were discriminated against for having axes in their heads, but alas, that is not the case.
The clip quickly went viral, as people marveled at her stupidity.
To try and defend her position, Kelly brought up the time Real Housewife Luann de Lessup dressed up as Diana Ross, something for which de Lessup apologized.
Dr. David J. Leonard, chair of the department of critical culture, gender, and race studies, wrote in the Huffington Post:
Blackface is part of a history of dehumanization, of denied citizenship, and of efforts to excuse and justify state violence. From lynchings to mass incarceration, whites have utilized blackface (and the resulting dehumanization) as part of its moral and legal justification for violence. It is time to stop with the dismissive arguments those that describe these offensive acts as pranks, ignorance and youthful indiscretions. Blackface is never a neutral form of entertainment, but an incredibly loaded site for the production of damaging stereotypes...the same stereotypes that undergird individual and state violence, American racism, and a centuries worth of injustice.
