Rich white person Megyn Kelly has decided blackface is OK. The internet disagrees.

You can take the girl out of Fox News, but you can’t take the Fox News out of the girl.

Megyn Kelly, who famously lost her sh*t over the idea that fictional character Santa Claus could possibly be black, has yet another terrible take when it comes to costumes and black people.

On a roundtable about Halloween costumes on NBC's Megyn Kelly Today, Kelly lamented how back in her day, nobody got all offended about minstrelsy like these snowflake kids today.

Megyn Kelly wonders what the big deal is about blackface pic.twitter.com/07yvYDuAYe — Tommy Christopher (@tommyxtopher) October 23, 2018

"What is racist?" Kelly asked about dressing up as a race you are not. "You do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface on Halloween, or a black person that puts on whiteface for Halloween. Back when I was a kid, that was okay, as long as you were dressing up as, like, a character."

Couple of things, Megyn Kelly:

1. People absolutely got offended if they saw a white person darkening their skin to look like a black person—you just probably didn't know any black people or speak to them about it.