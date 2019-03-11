This new photo of Melania Trump has reignited the body double conspiracy theory.

If you have yet to tumble down the rabbithole of the Melania Trump body double conspiracy theory, then let me tell you, it's a beautiful chunk of the internet to experience.

Regardless of whether or not the theory holds water (my soul is firmly convinced that it does), it's deeply entertaining to examine the photos that keep this theory going. Over the weekend, internet detectives beheld a new image that suggests maybe, just maybe, Melania has a stunt double for PR purposes.

Over the weekend, Donald Trump and Melania visited Alabama to pay respects to the twenty three people who died in a deadly tornado. While there, they had a photo taken in front of the memorial.

President Trump viewing the 23 crosses representing the 23 tornado victims. pic.twitter.com/TgqkWOXLu9 — Sally Pitts (@SallyPitts_WSFA) March 8, 2019

The photo quickly went viral due to how "off" Melania looks, and many feel it is further proof that she has a body double.