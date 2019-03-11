This new photo of Melania Trump has reignited the body double conspiracy theory.

If you have yet to tumble down the rabbithole of the Melania Trump body double conspiracy theory, then let me tell you, it's a beautiful chunk of the internet to experience.
Regardless of whether or not the theory holds water (my soul is firmly convinced that it does), it's deeply entertaining to examine the photos that keep this theory going. Over the weekend, internet detectives beheld a new image that suggests maybe, just maybe, Melania has a stunt double for PR purposes.
Over the weekend, Donald Trump and Melania visited Alabama to pay respects to the twenty three people who died in a deadly tornado. While there, they had a photo taken in front of the memorial.
The photo quickly went viral due to how "off" Melania looks, and many feel it is further proof that she has a body double.
People have really done their homework on this body double theory, so we can each truly study it and make up our own minds.
Mostly though, people saw the photo as another fresh opportunity to make jokes about the theory. After all, who doesn't love a good conspiracy theory now and again?! If you look at history and all the shenanigans that have gone down, a lot of conspiracy theories don't feel out of left field. This goes double under the Trump administration.
If there IS a body double, or multiple, the people of American are beyond ready to hear their testimonies.
If they exist, I am beyond ready for Melania's body doubles to step forward and spill the insider information. I have a feeling Mueller would be more than down to interview them as well.