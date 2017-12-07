Melania has a hot, new "Disaster Relief" look

When it comes to Melania Trump's disaster relief looks, the third time's a charm. Perhaps more accurately, the third time signifies the First Lady's commitment to wearing heels whether Twitter likes it or not.

In the spirit of consistency, this week Melania wore heels during her third trip to Texas since Hurricane Harvey made landfall. While her new disaster relief look doesn't come across as glaring as her iconic flood outfit back in August - when she wore stilettos to greet hurricane victims, she's still staying on brand.

Melania met with Hurricane Harvey first responders wearing a Rag & Bone jacket, J Brand jeans, and of course, her black stiletto boots.

This is technically a much more casual, contextually appropriate outfit than her original flood ensemble. And that's saying a lot.

Melania Trump Wears Heels to Texas to Meet With Hurricane Harvey First Responders https://t.co/sWWUZvCrqY pic.twitter.com/eRfKb0RvBz — Zesty Fashion (@zesty_fashion) December 7, 2017

For reference, here's her original disaster relief look.

One of many, no doubt.