Melania is getting roasted for her anti-bullying speech that describes her husband to a tee.

On Monday, Melania Trump gave a speech kicking off a federal conference on cyberbullying in Rockland, Maryland. While promoting her anti-cyberbullying "Be Best" campaign, which encourages children to be their best online, Trump admitted that children are often more innately aware of the "benefits and pitfalls of social media than some adults."

First lady Melania Trump speaks out against cyberbullying as part of her Be Best campaign, warning against "destructive and harmful" uses of social media https://t.co/ZaDPTYfZm9 pic.twitter.com/O8VgZV1qIX — CNN (@CNN) August 20, 2018

First Lady Melania Trump just took a swipe at President Trump



"Let’s face it. Most children are more aware of the benefits and pitfalls of social media than some adults"



Instead of calling your husband out indirectly, how about doing something meaningful and standing up to him? — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) August 20, 2018

Regardless of whether this was intended as a sick subtweet at her husband, the President and patron saint of using his huge global platform to channel the bully from Sandlot, people on Twitter have been going to town roasting the First Lady's hypocritical campaign.

First Lady Melania Trump speaking out against cyberbullying is like Colonel Sanders' wife speaking out against fried chicken. — JRehling (@JRehling) August 20, 2018

Some people were waiting with baited breath to decipher whether Melania managed to plagiarize Michelle Obama again.