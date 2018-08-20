Melania is getting roasted for her anti-bullying speech that describes her husband to a tee.

On Monday, Melania Trump gave a speech kicking off a federal conference on cyberbullying in Rockland, Maryland. While promoting her anti-cyberbullying "Be Best" campaign, which encourages children to be their best online, Trump admitted that children are often more innately aware of the "benefits and pitfalls of social media than some adults."
Regardless of whether this was intended as a sick subtweet at her husband, the President and patron saint of using his huge global platform to channel the bully from Sandlot, people on Twitter have been going to town roasting the First Lady's hypocritical campaign.
Some people were waiting with baited breath to decipher whether Melania managed to plagiarize Michelle Obama again.
Others had requests for future topics Melania could ironically speak to.
The roast jokes about Melania's hypocrisy were through the ROOF.
The ultimate question at the center of many people's critique, is whether Melania intentionally chose such an ironic cause, or just fell upon it. Is her "Be Best" campaign some fascist Andy Kauffman performance art?! Or is she really so dead inside she doesn't realize how much of a troll this is to all of us, most importantly her husband? This is truly a question we may ask ourselves for eternity.