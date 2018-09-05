The internet didn't really care for Melania Trump's back-to-school tweet. Do you?

Orli Matlow
Sep 05, 2018@6:49 PM
Melania Trump is still going through the motions of promoting this whole #BeBest thing, even though her husband be Donald Trump and he #BeWorst.

On Tuesday, aka the Day of Labor Day, aka the Day Wearing White Is Banned, the First Lady tweeted out a message to all the children not imprisoned by the Trump administration.

Melania's tweet about the first day of school went over just as well as you'd think Melania Trump's tweet about the first day of school would.

This charmingly vague word salad that would be almost interesting from a person not named Trump promptly got schooled.

Here are the many ways Americans plan to #BeBest this school year.

1. Learn grammar, and understand why "Be Best" makes little linguistic sense.

2. Try to prevent children from getting shot.

3. Try to get the philandering gigolo POTUS out of office.

4. Learn the definition of irony.

5. Reunite immigrant children with their families.

6. Learn when school starts in the United States.

7. Find out what it's like to sell your soul.

