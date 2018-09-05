The internet didn't really care for Melania Trump's back-to-school tweet. Do you?

Melania Trump is still going through the motions of promoting this whole #BeBest thing, even though her husband be Donald Trump and he #BeWorst.

On Tuesday, aka the Day of Labor Day, aka the Day Wearing White Is Banned, the First Lady tweeted out a message to all the children not imprisoned by the Trump administration.

Students – as you head #BacktoSchool, think about what you wish to accomplish this year. You have so much power in your individual voices. Will you strive to #BeBest? — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) September 4, 2018

Melania's tweet about the first day of school went over just as well as you'd think Melania Trump's tweet about the first day of school would.

This charmingly vague word salad that would be almost interesting from a person not named Trump promptly got schooled.

Here are the many ways Americans plan to #BeBest this school year.

1. Learn grammar, and understand why "Be Best" makes little linguistic sense.

Can someone PLEASE change this slogan. The grammar is terrible. #BeBest 🤔 — Maria Alex-Grady (@mariaangelo2014) September 4, 2018

"BeBest" is grammatically incorrect. You need a conjunction in there, sister. — Denise (@deebell48) September 4, 2018