The internet didn't really care for Melania Trump's back-to-school tweet. Do you?

Melania Trump is still going through the motions of promoting this whole #BeBest thing, even though her husband be Donald Trump and he #BeWorst.
On Tuesday, aka the Day of Labor Day, aka the Day Wearing White Is Banned, the First Lady tweeted out a message to all the children not imprisoned by the Trump administration.
Melania's tweet about the first day of school went over just as well as you'd think Melania Trump's tweet about the first day of school would.
This charmingly vague word salad that would be almost interesting from a person not named Trump promptly got schooled.
Here are the many ways Americans plan to #BeBest this school year.
1. Learn grammar, and understand why "Be Best" makes little linguistic sense.
Can someone PLEASE change this slogan. The grammar is terrible. #BeBest 🤔— Maria Alex-Grady (@mariaangelo2014) September 4, 2018
"BeBest" is grammatically incorrect. You need a conjunction in there, sister.— Denise (@deebell48) September 4, 2018
You really need to add “The” to the campaign slogan. “Be best” is just dying to “Be THE Best”.— suzystennett@icloud.com (@suzystennettic1) September 5, 2018
How many kids use Twitter? Or is it just the easy way to look like you are actually doing something? Just FYI #BeBest is an incorrect use of the English language.— Rebecca Olkowski (@baby_boomster) September 5, 2018
Wish message to our youths was based on grammatically correct English...#BeBest? Really...? Why not #GoSchool or #GoodEat #MoreRead— Cooper Cooper (@CoopMoin) September 5, 2018
2. Try to prevent children from getting shot.
As my kid heads #BacktoSchool , @FLOTUS , I would just like her to not get shot. Or for me to have to worry about that. #BeBest— Meaghan H Helms (@mhiggy05) September 5, 2018
3. Try to get the philandering gigolo POTUS out of office.
I’m going to strive to #BeBest by getting that #UnindictedCoconspirator who cheated on our AMAZING FLOTUS during her pregnancy with the porn star and playboy model OUT OF OFFICE.— Kristina Womp-Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) September 4, 2018
4. Learn the definition of irony.
Well, maybe they’ll at least learn the meaning of irony. #BeBest indeed. #MelaniaLesson— PS Maybe (@PSMaybe) September 5, 2018
You should find the power in your voice, right now your husband is a bad example in how to BeBest, this can't be a good example for your son. Children are trying to stay safe, not get shot and deal with bullies. Thank God they will become voters one day.— Marcella Holloway (@Hjamesmar) September 5, 2018
5. Reunite immigrant children with their families.
Sadly there are hundreds of innocent kids in cages striving to Be— wendy (@wendydrebit) September 5, 2018
Best....You have so much power in your individual voice...will you strive to free them and reunite them with their loved ones???
6. Learn when school starts in the United States.
Agree. But this tweet is overdue. Some schools started in the US in August.— MarieHelene (@2mariehelene) September 5, 2018
7. Find out what it's like to sell your soul.
Your intentions might be noble but the name Trump is not something many like. How do you handle selling your soul for fashion and power, is it worth it?— knowledge is power (@knowled82816766) September 5, 2018