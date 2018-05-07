Michelle Obama had "Let's Move!"

Nancy Reagan had "Just Say No."

And now, Melania Trump has..........."Be Best."

A year and a bit into her term as First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump has officially set her agenda. In a speech in the Rose Garden, Melania announced the grammatically dubious "Be Best" initiative, which seeks to help children by focusing on "well being, social media use and opioid abuse."

"There are too many critical issues facing children today. So the three main pillars of 'Be Best' will be include well being, social media use and opioid abuse," first lady Melania Trump says https://t.co/Lwp5o96Kh2 pic.twitter.com/UTloHgTXiQ — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 7, 2018

Melania, who be a birther like her husband, who be world's most notorious cyberbully (who very recently be endorser child molester for Senate and is trying to be defunder of Children's Health Insurance Program), is ready to inspire children to Be Best, whatever it may mean.

I am very excited to kick-off #BeBest - a campaign dedicated to helping children #BeBest in their individual paths. For more information please visit our webpage at https://t.co/S3FrTpLwDJ 🇺🇸 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 7, 2018

"Be Best"?