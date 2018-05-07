Michelle Obama had "Let's Move!"
Nancy Reagan had "Just Say No."
And now, Melania Trump has..........."Be Best."
A year and a bit into her term as First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump has officially set her agenda. In a speech in the Rose Garden, Melania announced the grammatically dubious "Be Best" initiative, which seeks to help children by focusing on "well being, social media use and opioid abuse."
Melania, who be a birther like her husband, who be world's most notorious cyberbully (who very recently be endorser child molester for Senate and is trying to be defunder of Children's Health Insurance Program), is ready to inspire children to Be Best, whatever it may mean.
"Be Best"?
We understand that English isn't the First Lady's first language, but is that the case with every single one of her staff?
Within seconds, the nation was roasting this noble cause's extremely frustrating name.
If she had another year, she could have added a definite article.
Be Best is already being the best and borrowing from the Obama administration.
This be ridiculous.