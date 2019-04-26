The White House celebrated Melania's Trump's birthday with bizarre post. What is she thinking?

Melania Trump, Donald Trump's First Lady and Third Wife, is a deeply weird person.
Before she became First Lady and was merely parroting her husband's racist conspiracy theories on TV, she mused about the inner lives of whales.
Her anti-bullying initiative, Be Best, has proven to be as effective as it is grammatically correct, seeing as she pretends to share a bed with the world's most notorious cyberbully.
Her official White House portrait is part of the Muppet Babies Cinematic Universe.
Her behavior is so bizarre, people assume that she has a body double.
She also famously wore a jacket that said "I Really Don't Care, Do U?" on her way to meet children kept in camps on the US-Mexico border.
To celebrate her 49th birthday, the White House put out a picture of Melania that highlights that people take pictures in rooms that she sits in. Namely, the Oval Office.
You'd think that to inspire awe in the First Lady, the White House would want to put forth a picture of her doing something or speaking to someone, but no: here she is on a couch.
What are they trying to say with this photo, other than "please Photoshop jokes into this"?
Is this to remind us of hour much attention, the president, gets?
The photographers are not aiming at her, they're aiming at someone just in front and to her right. See all the microphones? Probably trump. They're wishing FLOTUS a happy birthday by showing how much attention her husband gets. Narcisism, anybody?— MakeAWish (@WishingWontWork) April 26, 2019
This is the weirdest choice for a bday photo ever! The focus isn’t even on the bday girl. Notice the location of the booms, eyes, and the lenses? They go past her. Who in their right mind would think this shows how to treat someone on their special day? Weird.— SL Roberts (@slroberts6) April 26, 2019
Nothing says happiness like being alone, on a couch, with people literally looking past you.