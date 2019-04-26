The White House celebrated Melania's Trump's birthday with bizarre post. What is she thinking?

Orli Matlow
Apr 26, 2019@2:27 PM
Melania Trump, Donald Trump's First Lady and Third Wife, is a deeply weird person.

Before she became First Lady and was merely parroting her husband's racist conspiracy theories on TV, she mused about the inner lives of whales.

Her anti-bullying initiative, Be Best, has proven to be as effective as it is grammatically correct, seeing as she pretends to share a bed with the world's most notorious cyberbully.

Her official White House portrait is part of the Muppet Babies Cinematic Universe.

Her behavior is so bizarre, people assume that she has a body double.

She also famously wore a jacket that said "I Really Don't Care, Do U?" on her way to meet children kept in camps on the US-Mexico border.

To celebrate her 49th birthday, the White House put out a picture of Melania that highlights that people take pictures in rooms that she sits in. Namely, the Oval Office.

You'd think that to inspire awe in the First Lady, the White House would want to put forth a picture of her doing something or speaking to someone, but no: here she is on a couch.

What are they trying to say with this photo, other than "please Photoshop jokes into this"?

Is this to remind us of hour much attention, the president, gets?

Nothing says happiness like being alone, on a couch, with people literally looking past you.

