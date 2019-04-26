The White House celebrated Melania's Trump's birthday with bizarre post. What is she thinking?

Melania Trump, Donald Trump's First Lady and Third Wife, is a deeply weird person.

Before she became First Lady and was merely parroting her husband's racist conspiracy theories on TV, she mused about the inner lives of whales.

Her anti-bullying initiative, Be Best, has proven to be as effective as it is grammatically correct, seeing as she pretends to share a bed with the world's most notorious cyberbully.

Her official White House portrait is part of the Muppet Babies Cinematic Universe.

Anyone know why Melania Trump's portrait was taken in front of the Muppet Babies Window? pic.twitter.com/EOLfwfBggE — Sasha Stewart (@ArtfulStew) April 3, 2017

Her behavior is so bizarre, people assume that she has a body double.

It's crazy to me that every news organization isn't working full time on the Melania stunt double story https://t.co/pUxk5cHwZJ — Houston Barber (@hbarber17) March 8, 2019

She also famously wore a jacket that said "I Really Don't Care, Do U?" on her way to meet children kept in camps on the US-Mexico border.