Melania Trump’s blood-themed Christmas decorations are nearly as terrifying as real life.

For many, the holidays provide a season to be jolly. But for Melania Trump the holidays provide yet another time to express her general blood thirst for her enemies, and the general public her husband's administration is actively oppressing.

If you were a fan of last year's terrifying White House Christmas decorations, then you'll be relieved to know that Melania has fittingly continued on her horror-themed decorating streak in 2018.

A new video shows Melania wandering around to reveal the 2018 White House Christmas decorations as she inspects the ominous display dead-eyed.

While some of the decorations are par for the course -- snowy white lights and well ornamented trees, the video also displays an alarming hallway full of BLOOD RED TREES. Folks, this isn't satire, this is truly what bubbled out of Melania's soul in preparation for the holidays.