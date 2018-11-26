Melania Trump’s blood-themed Christmas decorations are nearly as terrifying as real life.

For many, the holidays provide a season to be jolly. But for Melania Trump the holidays provide yet another time to express her general blood thirst for her enemies, and the general public her husband's administration is actively oppressing.
If you were a fan of last year's terrifying White House Christmas decorations, then you'll be relieved to know that Melania has fittingly continued on her horror-themed decorating streak in 2018.
A new video shows Melania wandering around to reveal the 2018 White House Christmas decorations as she inspects the ominous display dead-eyed.
While some of the decorations are par for the course -- snowy white lights and well ornamented trees, the video also displays an alarming hallway full of BLOOD RED TREES. Folks, this isn't satire, this is truly what bubbled out of Melania's soul in preparation for the holidays.
A LOT can be said about these trees. Firstly, they present us with a clear visual metaphor for the violence of the Trump administration.
Secondly, the deathly tone confirms many of the whisper theories about Melania wanting desperately to escape her life. Or conversely, her silent love of murder.
The video's brief shot of an ornament bearing Melania's anti-bullying phrase "Be Best" feels more like a quickly scrawled threat within the context of a blood red forest.
In Melania's defense, I am glad she's found this outlet through which to express her blood thirst. It would be even more dangerous for the country if she decorated with beautiful, lush green Christmas trees and let her inner demons fester in silence.