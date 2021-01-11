People are reacting to Melania Trump’s 'plagiarized' statement about the Capitol riots.

Melania Trump has issued a statement on the deadly siege of the Capitol last week, and she did not, in fact, "Be Best."

The statement is fraught with grammatical errors and self-plagiarism, which serve as a reminder that her top staff resigned after the riots. After a preamble about Covid-19, Melania said, "With nearly every experience I have had, I found myself carrying many individual’s [sic] stories home with me in my heart."

She then offered her sympathies to the pro-Trump rioters that died and the Capitol Police who were fatally injured by them, in that order. She then identified who she believes to be the biggest victim of the fatal insurrection: herself.

"I am disappointed and disheartened with what happened last week. I find it shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me – from people who are looking to be relevant and have an agenda," she wrote.