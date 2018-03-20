Melania Trump finally took a crack at stopping cyberbullying. It didn't work.

Despite stories circulating about not one, but two, of her husband's affairs, First Lady Melania Trump bravely emerged from the shadows to do something for her self-proclaimed cause: cyberbullying.
While it's unclear where Melania stands on the issue of cyberbullying, she is apparently against it, despite being married to (and a spokesperson for) Donald Trump, the world's most notorious cyberbully.
In a brief flicker of what could be construed as self-awareness (like when a flash goes off and a person who has been Get Out-ed briefly accesses their normal brain), Melania addressed her critics at a panel she convened with social media company executives.
"I'm well aware that people are skeptical of me discussing this topic," she said, before inventing imaginary people who are laughing at her because they think cyberbullying is good.
"But it will not stop me from doing what I know is right," she said, breaking the news that she might just have a moral compass.
Many of the skeptics said that "skeptical" is an understatement.
I'll believe you when you stop enabling your husband who is the biggest bully in the country - perhaps the world. @FLOTUS— Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) March 20, 2018
@FLOTUS if you know it's wrong could you please share that fact with @POTUS— Bleeding Heart Lib (@Suzeq811) March 20, 2018
No. She's only doing this bow because of all the affairs and lawsuits. She hasn't done 1 thing in a year and now suddenly when all of this comes out she's concerned about something her husband does daily? Nope. No way. No how.— REAL kj martin = gun owner for gun reform (@martin_kj) March 20, 2018
People are skeptical because her husband is absurdly abusive on social media. Imagine if while Michelle Obama was leading the "Let's Move" campaign, Barack had weighed 580 pounds and Michelle refused to respond to questions about that. That's what's happening with this campaign.— Josh (@bosdcla14) March 20, 2018
Start at home, honey.— Alt_Mom (@judihayes) March 20, 2018
People on Twitter were reminded that it's not just about Donald: Melania did some bullying herself (and also remember the time she spent $700,000 of our money to not live with her husband?)
Melania is a birther, she should stop talking about cyber bullying right now. She is a bully herself. #IcallBS— Helena (@sublimechica) March 20, 2018
When you're Melania Trump, stopping cyberbullying is as easy as yanking your phone out of your hubby's hands. Children read what the president tweets, it's now an official part of social studies class.
People have ideas of a powerful action she could take: Divorce.
She is divorcing the biggest cyber bully on social media?— Joseph Russo (@josephrussousa) March 20, 2018
Doing what's right is leaving your husband and removing yourself from Washington. You have no right tackling anything your can't confront @realDonaldTrump on. I have never been more disgusted by a presidential family.— Naomi MacRoss (@NaomiMac_Ross) March 20, 2018
Maybe she could go to her stepdaughter-in-law for tips.