Melania Trump finally took a crack at stopping cyberbullying. It didn't work.

Despite stories circulating about not one, but two, of her husband's affairs, First Lady Melania Trump bravely emerged from the shadows to do something for her self-proclaimed cause: cyberbullying.

While it's unclear where Melania stands on the issue of cyberbullying, she is apparently against it, despite being married to (and a spokesperson for) Donald Trump, the world's most notorious cyberbully.

In a brief flicker of what could be construed as self-awareness (like when a flash goes off and a person who has been Get Out-ed briefly accesses their normal brain), Melania addressed her critics at a panel she convened with social media company executives.

"I'm well aware that people are skeptical of me discussing this topic," she said, before inventing imaginary people who are laughing at her because they think cyberbullying is good.

"But it will not stop me from doing what I know is right," she said, breaking the news that she might just have a moral compass.

.@FLOTUS Melania Trump at cyber bullying meeting: "I'm well aware that people are skeptical of me discussing this topic. I have been criticized for my commitment to tackling this issue, and I know that will continue. But it will not stop me from doing what I know is right." pic.twitter.com/KZQf1qOuu3 — CSPAN (@cspan) March 20, 2018

Many of the skeptics said that "skeptical" is an understatement.