Melania Trump finally took a crack at stopping cyberbullying. It didn't work.

Orli Matlow
Mar 20, 2018@8:15 PM
Despite stories circulating about not one, but two, of her husband's affairs, First Lady Melania Trump bravely emerged from the shadows to do something for her self-proclaimed cause: cyberbullying.

While it's unclear where Melania stands on the issue of cyberbullying, she is apparently against it, despite being married to (and a spokesperson for) Donald Trump, the world's most notorious cyberbully.

In a brief flicker of what could be construed as self-awareness (like when a flash goes off and a person who has been Get Out-ed briefly accesses their normal brain), Melania addressed her critics at a panel she convened with social media company executives.

"I'm well aware that people are skeptical of me discussing this topic," she said, before inventing imaginary people who are laughing at her because they think cyberbullying is good.

"But it will not stop me from doing what I know is right," she said, breaking the news that she might just have a moral compass.

Many of the skeptics said that "skeptical" is an understatement.

People on Twitter were reminded that it's not just about Donald: Melania did some bullying herself (and also remember the time she spent $700,000 of our money to not live with her husband?)

When you're Melania Trump, stopping cyberbullying is as easy as yanking your phone out of your hubby's hands. Children read what the president tweets, it's now an official part of social studies class.

Why can't Melania copy this move of Michelle Obama's?
People have ideas of a powerful action she could take: Divorce.

Maybe she could go to her stepdaughter-in-law for tips.

