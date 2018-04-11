People are trolling this Fox News story about how Melania Trump did a human thing.

First Lady Melania Trump is seldom seen or heard, which is why the explicitly pro-Trump media tries to milk every public FLOTUS sighting for all it's worth. The latest installment in the Chronicles of Melania was on Monday when she hosted kids at the White House to talk about their lives, and how she wasn't a total a-hole to a kid who accidentally knocked over "a water."

Fox News gave it the corny internet video treatment, complete with cheesy royalty-free music and captions delivering the play-by-play.

People thought it was hilarious.

this is the funniest thing ive ever seen https://t.co/WNg1jbPmCx — Megan Amram (@meganamram) April 11, 2018

As impressive as not cursing at a kid is, many tweeters thought this wasn't particularly something worth highlighting.

@FoxNews is so desperate that they broadcast the most trivial to shed a postive light on the Trumps — Ulrich G. (@mar4lex) April 11, 2018