People are trolling this Fox News story about how Melania Trump did a human thing.

First Lady Melania Trump is seldom seen or heard, which is why the explicitly pro-Trump media tries to milk every public FLOTUS sighting for all it's worth. The latest installment in the Chronicles of Melania was on Monday when she hosted kids at the White House to talk about their lives, and how she wasn't a total a-hole to a kid who accidentally knocked over "a water."
Fox News gave it the corny internet video treatment, complete with cheesy royalty-free music and captions delivering the play-by-play.
People thought it was hilarious.
As impressive as not cursing at a kid is, many tweeters thought this wasn't particularly something worth highlighting.
@FoxNews is so desperate that they broadcast the most trivial to shed a postive light on the Trumps— Ulrich G. (@mar4lex) April 11, 2018
The bar is so low now that the @FLOTUS makes the news when she tells a kid to leave the water he spilled bc the maids will get it later 🙄 #MAGA— Angie Mo 🙏🏽👸🏽✊🏽 (@AngieMo75) April 11, 2018
That's wonderful. It's also the only halfway decent thing that's happened at the White House in months. Congratulations faux. You're reporting is fast approaching the caliber of a middle school newspaper.— Lauren David Dennison (@howcomhimiswear) April 11, 2018
Neither of them even try to clean it up....
Wow! She totally kept her composure about something she doesn’t have to clean up.— katie (@katie39020426) April 11, 2018
Just how low is the bar for human decency demonstrated by a Trump these days?
JHC the bar is so low now that the former porn model who stole her current husband is being lauded for not freaking out about some spilled water. So, so classy.— Shannon Heupel (@sjh43) April 11, 2018
What any adult would do.— STORMY Newport (@ruckus2) April 11, 2018
Just saying
FLOTUS doesn't savagely beat child for wasting precious resources. A Lady of the People— bizzless (@kindofcody) April 11, 2018
It's not like there's anything else going on.
you all realize how absurd this is...what was she supposed to do ...knock him in the head and scream...THE FBI just raided Cohen hotel and office...cover it!!— Mrs. Trainor (@mrs__trainor) April 10, 2018
When a birther pats someone's back and becomes mother theresa.— mettawren8 (@mettawren8) April 11, 2018
Are you posting this because it’s the first thing that makes her seem like she might not be a robot?— Amie Wexler (@am_wex) April 11, 2018
You heard it, folks: Melania Trump might not be a robot and Fox News is ON IT.