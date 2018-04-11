People are trolling this Fox News story about how Melania Trump did a human thing.

People are trolling this Fox News story about how Melania Trump did a human thing.
Orli Matlow
Apr 11, 2018@6:05 PM
Advertising

First Lady Melania Trump is seldom seen or heard, which is why the explicitly pro-Trump media tries to milk every public FLOTUS sighting for all it's worth. The latest installment in the Chronicles of Melania was on Monday when she hosted kids at the White House to talk about their lives, and how she wasn't a total a-hole to a kid who accidentally knocked over "a water."

Fox News gave it the corny internet video treatment, complete with cheesy royalty-free music and captions delivering the play-by-play.

People thought it was hilarious.

As impressive as not cursing at a kid is, many tweeters thought this wasn't particularly something worth highlighting.

Advertising

Neither of them even try to clean it up....

Just how low is the bar for human decency demonstrated by a Trump these days?

Advertising

It's not like there's anything else going on.

Advertising

You heard it, folks: Melania Trump might not be a robot and Fox News is ON IT.

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc