Chrissy Teigen tweeted about Melania Trump gardening and now it's a meme.

Natural treasure Chrissy Teigen will be, as comedian Guy Branum jokes, "the strongest remaining institution our democracy has" if Republicans get their guy Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court.

Teigen, who has been trolling Trump since he was a narcissistic blowhard in a tower with his name on it instead of the White House, tweeted a joke about First Lady Melania Trump's oh-so-natural gardening hobby.

these look exactly like my workout soles. because i work out as much as this chick gardens pic.twitter.com/s2mwLKRK7b — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 31, 2018

Look at those pristine shoes. They're certainly the footwear of someone who frequently gets down and dirty in the garden.

Also, for a professional model, Melania sure has a hard time posing like she's having a good time.

The First Lady's chill, believable gardening photo quickly became a meme.