Chrissy Teigen tweeted about Melania Trump gardening and now it's a meme.

Orli Matlow
Jul 31, 2018@3:26 PM
Natural treasure Chrissy Teigen will be, as comedian Guy Branum jokes, "the strongest remaining institution our democracy has" if Republicans get their guy Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court.

Teigen, who has been trolling Trump since he was a narcissistic blowhard in a tower with his name on it instead of the White House, tweeted a joke about First Lady Melania Trump's oh-so-natural gardening hobby.

Look at those pristine shoes. They're certainly the footwear of someone who frequently gets down and dirty in the garden.

Also, for a professional model, Melania sure has a hard time posing like she's having a good time.

♫ I want to hold your hand ♫
Giphy

The First Lady's chill, believable gardening photo quickly became a meme.

The picture is from last September, and features Melania wearing a $1,380 shirt as one does.

It's just another time that copying Michelle Obama doesn't go so well for Melania.

♫ This is how we do it ♫
Giphy
