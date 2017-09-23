Advertising

There are few activities Twitter loves more than a good roast. So when the first lady Melania Trump showed up in a $1,380 shirt to garden, they had some ripe words.

Rather than going in on Melania herself, the people of Twitter aired their confused feelings about the shirt itself.

so it appears @FLOTUS wore this $1,380 @Balmain plaid shirt to today's garden event. (don't @ me. i am the messenger.) pic.twitter.com/jgOFvoD7hp — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) September 22, 2017

Why does it look like a flannel you'd find in the lost-and-found at summer camp?! Is there gold secretly stitched into the pockets that inflates the price to $1400?!

People generally conceded that Melania could have gotten a bigger bang for her buck.

$1380 and it appears to be quite boxy and could use some darting for a better drape??? — Seychelles_Green (@activistHistori) September 22, 2017

This was also possibly the only time the internet has seen the First Lady wear sneakers.

Wearing sneakers while gardening would be a given for most people, but this is Melania, a woman who wore four-inch stilettos to visit Hurricane Harvey victims.

One man said he found a matching flannel at Tractor Supply for only $20.

The concept of Melania wandering into a Tractor Supply store is truly something for all of us to meditate on.

I bought one just like it @TractorSupply $19.99 😹😹 — Tom Madden (@madden_g) September 22, 2017

While another man is convinced the buttons are laced with gold or hidden jewels.

Maybe the buttons are equipped with tiny NSA pin-cameras that are worth hundreds of dollars?!

It must be the buttons. — Arlen (@Arlen_1984) September 22, 2017

One woman recognized the flannel from the Balmain's grunge collection.

This brings up a whole new set of questions. First off, isn't the concept of a $1,400 shirt inherently anti-grunge? Secondly, does Melania secretly have a stash of Mudhoney albums?

that would be from Balmain's grunge collection. And no, I'm not making that up. https://t.co/mfGAdTpKOY — Robin Givhan (@RobinGivhan) September 22, 2017

I'd be hard pressed to find someone who hates flannel, or the concept of immersing yourself in a garden full of vegetables. But why must fashion retailers mark a flannel up to $1400?! That shirt could afford a room in New York.

