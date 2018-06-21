Melania Trump wore an offensive jacket on her way to visit a child detention center. WTF?

Advertising
What was she thinking?
Melania Trump went to Texas to visit a detention center for migrant children—not one of the converted Walmarts that houses children who were yanked away from their parents under the Trump administration's "zero tolerance policy," but a detention center nonetheless.
"Nice! She cares about children!" you may think, but her jacket literally says otherwise. According to The Daily Mail—and later confirmed by her spokesperson—the First Lady wore a green jacket with "I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?" written on the back.
This raises the question: what the actual f**k?
What is she thinking?
Advertising
Is she sending us a message?
Is a Trump finally telling us the truth?
Is she giving Marie Antoinette a run for her money?
Does she not speak English?
Advertising
Does she not have a publicist?
Did somebody point out in the air how ridiculously insane this is?
Are "f*ck you jackets" the new "hurricane heels"?
The First Lady's spokesperson confirmed that yes, her jacket did say such a thing, but NO, don't even think about it.
Advertising
I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?
Advertising