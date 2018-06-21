Melania Trump wore an offensive jacket on her way to visit a child detention center. WTF?

Orli Matlow
Jun 21, 2018@6:15 PM
What was she thinking?

Melania Trump went to Texas to visit a detention center for migrant children—not one of the converted Walmarts that houses children who were yanked away from their parents under the Trump administration's "zero tolerance policy," but a detention center nonetheless.

"Nice! She cares about children!" you may think, but her jacket literally says otherwise. According to The Daily Mail—and later confirmed by her spokesperson—the First Lady wore a green jacket with "I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?" written on the back.

This raises the question: what the actual f**k?

What is she thinking?

Is she sending us a message?

Is a Trump finally telling us the truth?

Is she giving Marie Antoinette a run for her money?

Does she not speak English?

Does she not have a publicist?

Did somebody point out in the air how ridiculously insane this is?

Are "f*ck you jackets" the new "hurricane heels"?

The First Lady's spokesperson confirmed that yes, her jacket did say such a thing, but NO, don't even think about it.

I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?

