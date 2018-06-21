Melania Trump wore an offensive jacket on her way to visit a child detention center. WTF?

What was she thinking?

Melania Trump went to Texas to visit a detention center for migrant children—not one of the converted Walmarts that houses children who were yanked away from their parents under the Trump administration's "zero tolerance policy," but a detention center nonetheless.

"Nice! She cares about children!" you may think, but her jacket literally says otherwise. According to The Daily Mail—and later confirmed by her spokesperson—the First Lady wore a green jacket with "I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?" written on the back.

This raises the question: what the actual f**k?

