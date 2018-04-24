The mysteries of Melania Trump’s big-ass hat is the meme of the day.

The mysteries of Melania Trump’s big-ass hat is the meme of the day.
Orli Matlow
Apr 24, 2018@6:38 PM
Advertising

Melania Trump is wearing a big hat, but don't you dare compare her to Beyoncé.

The president and First Lady greeted their French counterparts with a sensual ceremony that had plenty of PDA...between President Trump and President Macron.

The real star of the show, however, wasn't a human, but a hat. Melania's statement chapeau became the talk of Twitter, as people wondered what kind of wide-brimmed statement the First Lady was trying to make.

The mysteries of Melania Trump’s big-ass hat is the meme of the day.
Quite the hattitude.
Getty

People wondered if she was going for a Beyoncé look, trying to copy the woman who really run the world.

CBS News went with the Beyoncé angle, and people were NOT impressed.

Advertising

Is Melania going for a Pope vibe? A spy vibe?

Advertising

Is she feeling competitive with Madame Macron?

Was the hat's purpose to make a functional force field around Donald's ability to kiss her cheeks?

Advertising

If so, it certainly worked.

Does Melania want to be Olivia Pope, or does she just need her help?

Whatever the intention, Melania is so committed to the hat, she insisted on wearing it indoors.

Advertising

Looks like we'll have to let the mystery be.

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc