The mysteries of Melania Trump’s big-ass hat is the meme of the day.

Melania Trump is wearing a big hat, but don't you dare compare her to Beyoncé.
The president and First Lady greeted their French counterparts with a sensual ceremony that had plenty of PDA...between President Trump and President Macron.
The real star of the show, however, wasn't a human, but a hat. Melania's statement chapeau became the talk of Twitter, as people wondered what kind of wide-brimmed statement the First Lady was trying to make.
People wondered if she was going for a Beyoncé look, trying to copy the woman who really run the world.
CBS News went with the Beyoncé angle, and people were NOT impressed.
Is Melania going for a Pope vibe? A spy vibe?
Is she feeling competitive with Madame Macron?
Was the hat's purpose to make a functional force field around Donald's ability to kiss her cheeks?
If so, it certainly worked.
Does Melania want to be Olivia Pope, or does she just need her help?
Whatever the intention, Melania is so committed to the hat, she insisted on wearing it indoors.
Looks like we'll have to let the mystery be.