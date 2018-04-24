The mysteries of Melania Trump’s big-ass hat is the meme of the day.

Melania Trump is wearing a big hat, but don't you dare compare her to Beyoncé.

The president and First Lady greeted their French counterparts with a sensual ceremony that had plenty of PDA...between President Trump and President Macron.

Pres Trump gets another kiss on the cheek as he welcomes Pres Macron to the WH. pic.twitter.com/KsVgF2eqzB — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) April 24, 2018

The real star of the show, however, wasn't a human, but a hat. Melania's statement chapeau became the talk of Twitter, as people wondered what kind of wide-brimmed statement the First Lady was trying to make.

Getty

People wondered if she was going for a Beyoncé look, trying to copy the woman who really run the world.

getting some serious Beyoncé Formation vibes from Melania's hat this morning pic.twitter.com/9yp9X8isAt — Niccole (@niccoleinDC) April 24, 2018

CBS News went with the Beyoncé angle, and people were NOT impressed.