Melania Trump now has a wax figure and people think it looks like Caitlyn Jenner.

Orli Matlow
Apr 25, 2018@6:37 PM
Sean Spicer ('member him?) unveiled the new Melania Trump wax statue at Madame Tussauds in New York City, "Melania Trump wax statue" an extremely redundant phrase.

The display features President Donald Trump hooking his thumbs in his pants like an old county sheriff, keeping as respectable a distance from his wife as Human Melania would demand.

Madame Tussauds also gives visitors the opportunity to "give Melania a voice" for once and "have some FLOTUS fun!"

"Tweet your heart out" with a GIF of Melania, but "please don't be mean!"

At the unveiling, Spicer found himself defending the Trumps' marriage, saying, "I'm sure they have their moments like any couple does," while most couples don't find themselves fighting over a handhold at a state arrival ceremony for the president of France.

Despite the fact that Madame Tussauds explicitly said "don't be mean," people on Twitter had jokes.

A whole bunch of people think that the statue looks like Caitlyn Jenner.

If it is Caitlyn, we know that there is one member of her family that approves:

