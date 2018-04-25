Melania Trump now has a wax figure and people think it looks like Caitlyn Jenner.

Sean Spicer ('member him?) unveiled the new Melania Trump wax statue at Madame Tussauds in New York City, "Melania Trump wax statue" an extremely redundant phrase.

Here's @seanspicer absolutely beaming while unveiling Trump and Melania wax sculptures, because irony is dead pic.twitter.com/U7VAHCR9Jw — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) April 25, 2018

The display features President Donald Trump hooking his thumbs in his pants like an old county sheriff, keeping as respectable a distance from his wife as Human Melania would demand.

Madame Tussauds also gives visitors the opportunity to "give Melania a voice" for once and "have some FLOTUS fun!"

"Tweet your heart out" with a GIF of Melania, but "please don't be mean!"

“Have you ever thought of what it would be like to be Melania Trump?” pic.twitter.com/U6TAJk5T1o — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) April 25, 2018

At the unveiling, Spicer found himself defending the Trumps' marriage, saying, "I'm sure they have their moments like any couple does," while most couples don't find themselves fighting over a handhold at a state arrival ceremony for the president of France.