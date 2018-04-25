Melania Trump now has a wax figure and people think it looks like Caitlyn Jenner.

Sean Spicer ('member him?) unveiled the new Melania Trump wax statue at Madame Tussauds in New York City, "Melania Trump wax statue" an extremely redundant phrase.
The display features President Donald Trump hooking his thumbs in his pants like an old county sheriff, keeping as respectable a distance from his wife as Human Melania would demand.
Madame Tussauds also gives visitors the opportunity to "give Melania a voice" for once and "have some FLOTUS fun!"
"Tweet your heart out" with a GIF of Melania, but "please don't be mean!"
At the unveiling, Spicer found himself defending the Trumps' marriage, saying, "I'm sure they have their moments like any couple does," while most couples don't find themselves fighting over a handhold at a state arrival ceremony for the president of France.
Despite the fact that Madame Tussauds explicitly said "don't be mean," people on Twitter had jokes.
The wax replica of Melania is virtually indistinguishable from her usual demeanor, except when she’s caught laughing with Obama and smiling companionably with former Presidents and Hillary at a funeral.— Karen55 (@KY5573) April 25, 2018
Trump is wrong. His tie is too short, suit fits too well and hair is full. Spicer looks freakish, too. Almost too life like.— Rudyard34 (@kejk1) April 25, 2018
A whole bunch of people think that the statue looks like Caitlyn Jenner.
Sub headline: Looks vaguely like Caitlyn Jenner— Justin W. Waldrop (@JustinWWaldrop) April 25, 2018
@FLOTUS looks like @Caitlyn_Jenner— Candy 🌊 (@camcspgo4) April 25, 2018
and it reminds me of Caitlyn Jenner.— librarygirlone (@librarygirlone) April 25, 2018
Why is there a statue of Caitlyn Jenner next to Trump?— Scott (@scottluvslucero) April 25, 2018
If it is Caitlyn, we know that there is one member of her family that approves: