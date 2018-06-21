Melania Trump attempts to show humanity with public visit to child detention center. One big problem.

First Lady Melania Trump took a surprise trip to McAllen, Texas to get away from her husband visit a child detention center. No, it's not one of the ones where the Trump administration houses children they forcibly took from their parents at their border, but for kids who crossed the border alone. But it's a photo op nonetheless!

First Lady Melania Trump: "I'm here to learn about your facility, in which I know you house children on a long term basis. And I'd also like to ask you how I can help these children to reunite with their families as quickly as possible." pic.twitter.com/LgLddG3NJE — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) June 21, 2018

As a former professional model, Melania took the opportunity to use her skills as First Lady, smiling at a center somewhat related to the current family separation crisis.

#BREAKING



Melania makes a surprise visit to a Texas detention center for childten



Unless she pushes it



She is only seeing unaccompanied minors who crossed the border, ages 12-17



She is NOT seeing children taken from their parents, or children under 12https://t.co/mbL35a6RdN — Gamora🔥💖 (@exoticgamora) June 21, 2018

It's not one of those Not Cages facilities, as seen in official Customs and Border Patrol handouts.

BREAKING: Border Patrol @CBP just gave us this video of the detention facility we toured yesterday in McAllen, Texas. We weren't allowed to bring in cameras, or interview anyone. To be clear: this is government handout video. pic.twitter.com/Zjy80qIZFZ — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) June 18, 2018

While this might be part of Melania's mission to #BeBest, people on Twitter aren't that impressed that she participated in the stunt and/or didn't go full throttle to see one of the real, so-called "baby jails."