Melania Trump attempts to show humanity with public visit to child detention center. One big problem.

First Lady Melania Trump took a surprise trip to McAllen, Texas to
get away from her husband visit a child detention center. No, it's not one of the ones where the Trump administration houses children they forcibly took from their parents at their border, but for kids who crossed the border alone. But it's a photo op nonetheless!
As a former professional model, Melania took the opportunity to use her skills as First Lady, smiling at a center somewhat related to the current family separation crisis.
It's not one of those Not Cages facilities, as seen in official Customs and Border Patrol handouts.
While this might be part of Melania's mission to #BeBest, people on Twitter aren't that impressed that she participated in the stunt and/or didn't go full throttle to see one of the real, so-called "baby jails."
Journalists are calling on Americans not to fall for the First Lady's "feckless stunt."
Why was Melania allowed to see a facility, when sitting senators are denied access?
Melania's sudden involvement also raises the question, where was she before?
It's also weird that all the pictures of her are with white dudes at a table, rather than with children.
Some people are pointing out that the First Lady might revel in having something in common with the kids—a dubious history with US immigration law.
Maybe the real reason she's down there is to seek asylum herself?
You might be thinking, "Wow! That place Melania's visiting doesn't seem like a jail," and that's because it isn't. It's a church.
To help children and families effected by the crisis, check out a list of resources here.