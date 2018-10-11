Melania Trump claimed she's 'the most bullied person on the world.' Everyone disagrees.

Melania Trump, of "married to Donald Trump" fame, has already baffled the world with her chutzpah to claim she's an advocate against cyberbullying when her husband is the cyberbully-in-chief.
Fresh off of telling the #MeToo movement that they're going to need "evidence" if they want to come forward about sexual assault, Melania told ABC News that she became intested in the issue because "I could say that I'm the most bullied person on the world."
(ABC graciously changes the "on" to "in" for the tweet, but the First Lady does say "on.")
Never mind the grammatical issue—as questionable as the syntax of the slogan #BeBest—this rich, powerful lady who spread racist conspiracy theories about President Barack Obama is saying that she's a victim? Seriously?
Does she have any EVIDENCE that she's a victim? By her own standard, she should produce some documents or shut the F up.
Yeah, people aren't crying for Melania.
Has she heard of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, whose assaulter is on the Supreme Court, and still can't go to her house because of death threats?
She's starting to sound a lot like Donald, isn't she?
With her pursed lips, she's starting to look like him, too.
Meanwhile, Michelle Obama is celebrating the International Day of the Girl and launching a girls' education initiative.
Maybe Melania should try plagiarizing Michelle again.