Melania Trump claimed she's 'the most bullied person on the world.' Everyone disagrees.

Melania Trump, of "married to Donald Trump" fame, has already baffled the world with her chutzpah to claim she's an advocate against cyberbullying when her husband is the cyberbully-in-chief.

Fresh off of telling the #MeToo movement that they're going to need "evidence" if they want to come forward about sexual assault, Melania told ABC News that she became intested in the issue because "I could say that I'm the most bullied person on the world."

EXCLUSIVE: First lady Melania Trump says her “Be Best” policy platform targeting online bullies is personal. “I could say that I’m the most bullied person in the world,” she tells ABC. https://t.co/iiEv5Z3ijv pic.twitter.com/CWZ7g9by27 — ABC News (@ABC) October 11, 2018

(ABC graciously changes the "on" to "in" for the tweet, but the First Lady does say "on.")

Never mind the grammatical issue—as questionable as the syntax of the slogan #BeBest—this rich, powerful lady who spread racist conspiracy theories about President Barack Obama is saying that she's a victim? Seriously?