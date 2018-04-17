People are dragging Melania Trump’s bizarre photoshoot with opioids.

Despite declaring the opioid crisis to be a national emergency, the Trump administration has yet to institute any policies or allocate any funding to combat it beyond thoughts and prayers.
The government, however, is mourning the hundreds of thousands of Americans lost to addiction, with a new memorial near the White House. The very human, very normal Melania Trump paid a special visit to the installation, which she called "very moving."
(Note: Service is spelled "service," not "servuce." Spelling errors are the one thing she and her husband have in common.)
If she were capable of showing emotion, I'm sure that we would see that she's very moved.
Seeing the First Lady out in the wild with her signature "arms not in the sleeves" look is already a notable event, but her very posed, very pensive photos make it all-the-more interesting.
People are weirded out by Melania's photoshoot in the memorial, and suggest that it's not a sufficient move to combat the epidemic.
It raised some questions.
Is that all you do? Visit, pose, visit, pose, visit, pose?— SOY (@ixaariv10) April 16, 2018
Is she some weird human mannequin? Does somebody have to unscrew her arms to get them into a coat?— Kara (@KaraLA) April 17, 2018
And of course, the photos got memed.
"fake mommy needs 750,000 clone babies" pic.twitter.com/Tu9dX2K9p7— m i t h (@ManInTheHoody) April 16, 2018
Why is she touching the wall? Isn't "Keep your hands to yourselves" the first rule of viewing art, and the last rule any Trump understands?
Why is she touching the exhibit? Who touches art besides little ass kids?— beardedface (@dustybeardface) April 17, 2018
She'll touch the wall, but not her husband.
Nobody in the White House really knows how to keep their hands off the art.
The Sarah Sanders version from the White House Snapchat is even weirder pic.twitter.com/Jl7IVAtEez— MaryCatherine Finney (@mickfinney) April 16, 2018
While Melania's photos raise a lot of questions, the most important one was in fact proposed by the First Lady herself, years ago, about a beluga whale.
What is she thinking?