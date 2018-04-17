People are dragging Melania Trump’s bizarre photoshoot with opioids.

People are dragging Melania Trump’s bizarre photoshoot with opioids.
Orli Matlow
Apr 17, 2018@5:35 PM
Advertising

Despite declaring the opioid crisis to be a national emergency, the Trump administration has yet to institute any policies or allocate any funding to combat it beyond thoughts and prayers.

The government, however, is mourning the hundreds of thousands of Americans lost to addiction, with a new memorial near the White House. The very human, very normal Melania Trump paid a special visit to the installation, which she called "very moving."

(Note: Service is spelled "service," not "servuce." Spelling errors are the one thing she and her husband have in common.)

If she were capable of showing emotion, I'm sure that we would see that she's very moved.

People are dragging Melania Trump’s bizarre photoshoot with opioids.
Twitter: @FLOTUS

Seeing the First Lady out in the wild with her signature "arms not in the sleeves" look is already a notable event, but her very posed, very pensive photos make it all-the-more interesting.

Advertising

People are weirded out by Melania's photoshoot in the memorial, and suggest that it's not a sufficient move to combat the epidemic.

Advertising

It raised some questions.

Advertising

And of course, the photos got memed.

Why is she touching the wall? Isn't "Keep your hands to yourselves" the first rule of viewing art, and the last rule any Trump understands?

Advertising

She'll touch the wall, but not her husband.

People are dragging Melania Trump’s bizarre photoshoot with opioids.
Giphy

Nobody in the White House really knows how to keep their hands off the art.

While Melania's photos raise a lot of questions, the most important one was in fact proposed by the First Lady herself, years ago, about a beluga whale.

Advertising

What is she thinking?

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc