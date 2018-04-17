People are dragging Melania Trump’s bizarre photoshoot with opioids.

Despite declaring the opioid crisis to be a national emergency, the Trump administration has yet to institute any policies or allocate any funding to combat it beyond thoughts and prayers.

The government, however, is mourning the hundreds of thousands of Americans lost to addiction, with a new memorial near the White House. The very human, very normal Melania Trump paid a special visit to the installation, which she called "very moving."

Very moving visit today - "Prescribed to Death" Opioid Memorial on the Ellipse is a worthwhile partnership between @WhiteHouse, @Interior & @NatlParkServuce. #StopEveryDayKillers pic.twitter.com/ciJ0W5PBnN — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 16, 2018

(Note: Service is spelled "service," not "servuce." Spelling errors are the one thing she and her husband have in common.)

If she were capable of showing emotion, I'm sure that we would see that she's very moved.

Seeing the First Lady out in the wild with her signature "arms not in the sleeves" look is already a notable event, but her very posed, very pensive photos make it all-the-more interesting.