The replies to Melania Trump’s latest tone-deaf tweet are everything you need them to be.

At this point, it's hard to tell whether First Lady Melania "Be Best" Trump is willfully ignorant of who her husband is and what he's doing, or if she's intentionally trolling the world.
Either way, the replies and reactions to her remarkably her tone-deaf tweets are exactly what you need them to be as she smiles and waves when kids are locked in cages.
Children at the United States' southern border are being ripped away from their parents as the adults are sent to be prosecuted and kids are kept as hostages so Donald Trump can get his wall.
As babies are literally being kept in what the Department of Homeland Security is calling "tender age shelters" (it rolls off the tongue easier than "baby jail"), the president and the First Lady welcomed the king and queen of Spain for a photo op and..........*record scratch*..........discussing ways to help children?
(Unrelated to the human rights crisis, but why does Melania insist on putting the Valencia Instagram filter on every single one of her photos? Okay. Back to things that matter.)
Luckily for Melania, there's an easy way to start: UNLOCK THE CAGES AND REUNITE FAMILIES.
Did you show her the pictures of the children in cages? You need to stand up to your husband. His policies are atrocious and they are embarrassing to the United States.— Ryan Graney (@RyanEGraney) June 19, 2018
Impact children??? How's the impact of putting a young child into a concentration camp?— Mark🌟Siegel (@marksiegelbooks) June 19, 2018
Unlocking the cages is 100% an effective first step— Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) June 20, 2018
Seriously? How about keeping them out of concentration camps and ripping them away form with parents? That would probably help them a lot!— Anna Van Z 🌱 (@AnnaVanZee) June 20, 2018
Why don’t you visit each facility where children are being held at the border and then get back to us??— SCLiberal 🌊 (@GBrennanSC) June 20, 2018
*as Melania*— Chairman Mardikins #FBPE #NHSLove (@IAmMardikins) June 20, 2018
"I came up with a handy list:
- Slightly bigger cages
- Brightly coloured gags to stop the wailing
- Stripey pyjamas, in red white and blue
- Brightly coloured fake soaps (for the next phase in the plan)"
Yo @FLOTUS...— Gary Sheng (@garysheng) June 20, 2018
Looking for the best way to positively impact children?!
Start by not f*cking ripping them from their mothers’ arms and not locking them up in internment camps.
Here's a few ideas:— nowornever (@ShoutAloudNow) June 20, 2018
1) Do not separate refugee children from their parents
2) Do not end CHIP
3) Do not build tender age shelters, i.e. baby Concentration Camps
4) Do not cut funding for public education
5) Do not cut funding for children health services#BeBest
The Spanish are trolling, too, joking that Spain's princesses have been locked up, as is the standard for Spanish-speaking children arriving in the United States.
BEST CASE SCENARIO, this is a subtweet.
It's also possible that she's a cruel idiot.