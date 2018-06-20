The replies to Melania Trump’s latest tone-deaf tweet are everything you need them to be.

Orli Matlow
Jun 20, 2018@2:10 PM
At this point, it's hard to tell whether First Lady Melania "Be Best" Trump is willfully ignorant of who her husband is and what he's doing, or if she's intentionally trolling the world.

Either way, the replies and reactions to her remarkably her tone-deaf tweets are exactly what you need them to be as she smiles and waves when kids are locked in cages.

Children at the United States' southern border are being ripped away from their parents as the adults are sent to be prosecuted and kids are kept as hostages so Donald Trump can get his wall.

As babies are literally being kept in what the Department of Homeland Security is calling "tender age shelters" (it rolls off the tongue easier than "baby jail"), the president and the First Lady welcomed the king and queen of Spain for a photo op and..........*record scratch*..........discussing ways to help children?

(Unrelated to the human rights crisis, but why does Melania insist on putting the Valencia Instagram filter on every single one of her photos? Okay. Back to things that matter.)

Luckily for Melania, there's an easy way to start: UNLOCK THE CAGES AND REUNITE FAMILIES.

The Spanish are trolling, too, joking that Spain's princesses have been locked up, as is the standard for Spanish-speaking children arriving in the United States.

BEST CASE SCENARIO, this is a subtweet.

It's also possible that she's a cruel idiot.

