The replies to Melania Trump’s latest tone-deaf tweet are everything you need them to be.

At this point, it's hard to tell whether First Lady Melania "Be Best" Trump is willfully ignorant of who her husband is and what he's doing, or if she's intentionally trolling the world.

Either way, the replies and reactions to her remarkably her tone-deaf tweets are exactly what you need them to be as she smiles and waves when kids are locked in cages.

Children at the United States' southern border are being ripped away from their parents as the adults are sent to be prosecuted and kids are kept as hostages so Donald Trump can get his wall.

Harrowing audio reveals desperate sobbing of children separated from their parents at US immigration centres pic.twitter.com/hmihSx3M5f — Evening Standard (@EveningStandard) June 19, 2018

As babies are literally being kept in what the Department of Homeland Security is calling "tender age shelters" (it rolls off the tongue easier than "baby jail"), the president and the First Lady welcomed the king and queen of Spain for a photo op and..........*record scratch*..........discussing ways to help children?