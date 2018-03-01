Melania Trump tweeted about Women’s History Month and people aren’t having it.

First Lady Melania Trump aptly noted that March 1st is the first day of March, and that March is Women's History Month.

You'd think that the Trump administration would rename it to "Let's Make Women History" Month, but no, the First Lady sent out a nice tweet about women and how they exist.

March starts #WomensHistoryMonth, a time to celebrate the ways American women have historically changed & continue to shape our society. As we also recognize #RedCrossMonth, we see the result of one woman’s call to action through the humanitarian relief efforts of the @Redcross — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 1, 2018

"March starts #WomensHistoryMonth, a time to celebrate the ways American women have historically changed & continue to shape our society," the tweet attributed to her says. Melania also acknowledged the Red Cross, whom she must have met on her stiletto-heeled tours of disaster zones.

Nothing says "disaster" like stiletto heels. pic.twitter.com/XTIhGxkldM — John Aravosis (@aravosis) August 29, 2017

Like with every Trump-affiliated tweet, people raged in the comments, finding the vague platitudes ironic coming from a White House that shielded domestic abusers and is pushing policies that are hurtful to womankind.

I came for the comments!!! pic.twitter.com/dO2ybn5JTM — Minority Nomad (@minoritynomad) March 1, 2018

Donald Trump appreciates women, just not in the ways you hope a president would.