Melania Trump tweeted about Women’s History Month and people aren’t having it.

Melania Trump tweeted about Women’s History Month and people aren’t having it.
Orli Matlow
Mar 01, 2018@6:42 PM
Advertising

First Lady Melania Trump aptly noted that March 1st is the first day of March, and that March is Women's History Month.

You'd think that the Trump administration would rename it to "Let's Make Women History" Month, but no, the First Lady sent out a nice tweet about women and how they exist.

"March starts , a time to celebrate the ways American women have historically changed & continue to shape our society," the tweet attributed to her says. Melania also acknowledged the Red Cross, whom she must have met on her stiletto-heeled tours of disaster zones.

Like with every Trump-affiliated tweet, people raged in the comments, finding the vague platitudes ironic coming from a White House that shielded domestic abusers and is pushing policies that are hurtful to womankind.

Donald Trump appreciates women, just not in the ways you hope a president would.

Advertising
Advertising

People are calling Melania a hypocrite, saying that she doesn't put her actions where her tweets are.

Advertising

Melania does have some fans, though, who she'll definitely get to keep in the divorce.

Advertising

Melania Trump tweeted about Women’s History Month and people aren’t having it.
An enthusiastic round of applause for all the ladies out there.
giphy
Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc