Melania Trump tweeted about Women’s History Month and people aren’t having it.

First Lady Melania Trump aptly noted that March 1st is the first day of March, and that March is Women's History Month.
You'd think that the Trump administration would rename it to "Let's Make Women History" Month, but no, the First Lady sent out a nice tweet about women and how they exist.
"March starts #WomensHistoryMonth, a time to celebrate the ways American women have historically changed & continue to shape our society," the tweet attributed to her says. Melania also acknowledged the Red Cross, whom she must have met on her stiletto-heeled tours of disaster zones.
Like with every Trump-affiliated tweet, people raged in the comments, finding the vague platitudes ironic coming from a White House that shielded domestic abusers and is pushing policies that are hurtful to womankind.
I came for the comments!!! pic.twitter.com/dO2ybn5JTM— Minority Nomad (@minoritynomad) March 1, 2018
Donald Trump appreciates women, just not in the ways you hope a president would.
What exactly have you done for women in 15 months? Or what exactly have you done at all? Other than plagiarism— Monica Maloney 🌊🇺🇸☮️ (@MaloneyMonica) March 1, 2018
Funny you should bring mention it. pic.twitter.com/GTbQz6aJae— Brad Dachelet (@Dachelet) March 1, 2018
Do you really think WE THINK you wrote this!!! You are nothing more than a scared woman who can’t even stand up to her own husband. The biggest bully out there. Your words mean nothing!!! Your actions are the only things we would ever believe. #DoSomething #WomensHistoryMonth— Rena Sofer BoycottNRA (@RenaSofer) March 1, 2018
March 1, 2018
People are calling Melania a hypocrite, saying that she doesn't put her actions where her tweets are.
How about recognizing the woman who speak out on abuse, sexual assault, harassment and false accusations? You know. Like the women your husband vicously attacked for coming forward about his misconduct and abuse towards women he had contact with.— TAZ (@TAZ33666259) March 1, 2018
As long as you are associated with @realDonaldTrump you have zero business speaking of women who shape our society. You’re as complicit as your useless step-daughter, @IvankaTrump —both of you trying to play footsie with progress while standing beside a vile misogynist.— Spank You Silly (@SpankYouSilly) March 1, 2018
Tell your husband to get out of the decision making about the wombs of women in America, the only womb that should concern him is yours— Valerie Glasgow (@Valerie100868) March 1, 2018
Melania - you're married to and living with a disgusting lech who has no respect for women. Why don't you practice what you preach: take a few belongings, take Barron, and get the hell out of DC! pic.twitter.com/i2JuGBod3Y— Cindy 🌊🌊🌊 (@CindyJinPA) March 1, 2018
Melania does have some fans, though, who she'll definitely get to keep in the divorce.
Melania, you are a gentle and good natured person who I believe means well, however your husband is by his own words and actions very much the opposite and therefore until you address that, your words will be viewed as hypocritical and just plain ignorant. U deserve much better!— Darin Knight (@Koboxer2380) March 1, 2018
Best First Lady ever— Tom Turner (@TomTurn87494531) March 1, 2018
Beautiful and gracious @FLOTUS inside and out! 💐💞🇺🇸 #MAGA— 🇺🇸COVFEFE2020🇺🇸 (@isupport45) March 1, 2018